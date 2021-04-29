Growing up in Michigan as an angler taught me all about the diversity in fishing opportunities throughout the seasons.
Springtime is a favorite among all anglers. We can’t wait to get out of the house and wet that first line.
Here are a few great ideas to take advantage of Michigan’s finest spring fishing opportunities.
In the Grand Traverse bays, we find ourselves surrounded by lake trout along with some browns and steelhead. This is a great time of year to target them in shallower water. Try using flutter spoons over the sharp drop offs and near the beach. Fishing shallow water can be great and it is a great time to introduce kids.
Sucker fishing is another Michigan tradition that is going on right now. All around our state rivers and streams are full of spawning suckers. Use a hook and sinker with a piece of worm or crawler for plenty of action. Working the deeper holes is the key. If you are looking for a place to go, the Rifle River in Omer is notorious although they are in all tributaries.
Saginaw Bay is really taking off for the walleye fishing. The spawned out fish are coming out of the rivers and streams all around the bay and they are hungry. Flicker shads and minnows have been good trolling in purples, pinks and greens. Ripping raps and blade baits have been good casting structure. In addition the season opens statewide on closed waters. Walleye season is on!
Lastly, the south end of Lake Michigan is on fire for salmon fishing. If you want to go for a little ride there are a lot of fish available.
All standard salmon and trout tactics seem to work this time of year down there.
Recent reports of nice sized kings and plenty of cohos. Try the shallower water.
St. Joseph is a popular place but all along the shore past Gary to Racine it is game on.
Get out and enjoy our awesome spring fishing!
