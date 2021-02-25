One of the biggest problems facing today’s anglers is finding a source for the live bait that you need to trick the many fish species that surround us here in the Grand Traverse Region.
Locally we are lucky to still have some great places to find live bait and tackle. Outdoor shops that know what they are doing will maintain the bait they sell, keeping it fresh and lively.
Here are a few things to consider when looking for the right bait and where to find it.
A good refrigeration makes for happy bait as does a great aeration system in the bait tanks. Regular cleaning of the tanks and removal of dead minnows keeps the bait fresh. Changing the wigglers ¾-inch of water daily will keep them fresh and ready to fish. Keep the bait cool at all times.
Many stores like the Pantry Shelf, Shooters in Grawn, and most gas stations around northern Michigan have a small refrigerator inside the store with basic worms and crawlers to satisfy the average need for gamefish bait.
That can be helpful especially when all you want to do is pitch a few worms out to your favorite species or keeping the bobbers dunking for the kids at a local access site. Some of these places also offer a selection of tackle to help trick our variety of species we target around here.
Finding wigglers, several different kinds of minnows , suckers, spawn bags, wax worms and more and can be difficult. When we look for a wider variety of options for bait here are a few great places to start in The Grand Traverse region.
Cherryland Grocery on U.S. 31 west of Interlochen has every kind of bait you will ever need around here. In addition they also have a nice selection of local tackle needs.
Havens Party Store in Interlochen covers all of the bait needs and is close to Duck, Green and Long Lake.
Roy’s General Store is a great place to find your bait needs at the corner of 3 Mile and Hammond in Traverse City. They have a full offering of bait and some local tackle.
Osborn’s Sport Shop on US 31 in Bear Lake has all the bait options and tackle covered from top to bottom.
Empire Outdoors in Empire is always there for the local anglers needs.
Mancelona Sports on U.S. 131 in Mancelona if the perfect stop for your bait and tackle.
Jacks Sport Shop in Downtown Kalkaska on U.S. 131 is a full tackle shop with everything you need to catch em up.
We certainly have more options for bait in our area. In addition to the great local options listed, Buc’s Bait in Interlochen covers the state as supplier to countless stores throughout the state with a full selection of bait. Start by going to their website bucsfishingreport.com where you can not only get the local fishing reports from all over the place but also all of the business’ they supply bait to all around the our local area and throughout the state.
Spring is only a short cast away, get ready and good fishing!
