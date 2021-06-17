As a lifelong fisherman, I have picked up a few things along the way that really matter in regards to this favorite activity. Access to the water and fishing opportunities for all has been a big part of it all.
In life people make things what they are. Fishing is no different. We make fishing what it is for each one of us, based on dreams, expectations and hopes of a special place. Fishing offers a way to focus on the simple joys of life.
Just like everyone we encounter daily, there are people who are givers and there are people who are takers.
Unfortunately in spite of today’s technology, there are more takers and less givers in anything related to the outdoors. Sadly, volunteerism is at an all-time low.
An example: you would think charter captains and guides would be an asset to local fisheries. Unfortunately very few of them participate or lift a finger to help the average Joe or the fishery at large. Takers to the maximum.
I would like to remind all fishermen that without action, conservation and support our fisheries will fall. Without the amateur angler’s participation there will be no creel survey information or demand to support fishery improvements. In addition, we as anglers need to hold accountable Department of Natural Resources officials for decisions and communication. They have not helped future planning for fish plants in our area for years despite constant local requests. More of us from “Up North” need to get involved and communicate to them to stop taking our plants and moving them downstate.
Those of us who have been lucky enough to draw a few dollars from fishing should be the first ones standing up to support, protect and help the fishery. We must be a positive example, and refrain from wiping out opportunities for everyone or bullying anglers on the water.
For fishing to continue to be a family event shared by all we need to get everyone involved — the more people who care about fishing, the better chance we’ll have to preserve our fishing heritage. Take your crew to one of our fantastic local lakes or rivers and share the experience. Help the new folks to our area learn and love our area. Show them why it is not like the metro mess they are getting away from.
We wish you the best fishing opportunities with your family and friends this summer. Help keep the waters clean! Best regards and good fishing!
