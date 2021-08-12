Here we are, summer is slipping away and king salmon season is about to peak here in northern Michigan. Salmon fever is about to go wild.
Daily reports show increased salmon catches at all ports in our corner of the state.
From Ludington to the Straits, anglers are finding the salmon staging for the fall spawning run.
This past week a new state-record salmon weighing more than 47 pounds was caught out of Ludington by a first-time angler! Super exciting!
According to the Associated Press, the Ortonville teenager reeled in the fish on a charter boat in Lake Michigan with his mom, sister and stepdad.
The previous record, held by a chinook, or king, salmon was 46 pounds caught on the Grand River 43 years ago.
The teen battled the fish for 30 minutes, and the Department of Natural Resources unit supervisor made a special trip to certify the record that day.
If there ever was a time to try your luck for a big one, now is it.
With many schools moving north toward us, chances of catching a big one in our neighborhood are getting better by the day.
Recently, the fishing out of Frankfort has been good within a few miles proximity to the harbor.
The temperatures are a little deeper this week but the fish are here and time is now. Fish more than 20 pounds are becoming more frequent.
Early morning and evenings have been good using glow spoons or attractors with meat rigs. Many anglers are reporting success with mag sizes.
During the past few weeks the lake currents have been very strong so be prepared to change your speeds.
We have seen an increase in the bait fish in recent weeks, so fishing should continue to be decent.
From 80- 300 feet there has been bait.
Our fishing in the Grand Traverse bays has started to pick up as well, although the numbers are still low.
Some fish have started showing up downtown Traverse City in the hole. Still lots of lake trout being caught in both bays for great action.
Try fishing over the drop offs around the perimeter of the bays. Long trolls can be productive in undisturbed bay waters.
Glen Arbor and Leland are also producing catches of lake trout and salmon.
Be prepared for traffic as the tourism season is maxed out in this area.
Boats fishing the Manitou Passage and surrounding banks have been busy!
One important side note, check out the new marina and fish cleaning station at the Elmwood Township Marina — it is awesome and has been designed by and for all user groups.
As always, take a kid fishing and share the opportunity for future generations.
Best regards and good fishing!
