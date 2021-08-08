TRAVERSE CITY — An automobile apocalypse appears to be inundating Traverse City. Roads are snarled with pent-up “post-pandemic” summer traffic.
Drivers are lost and confused from what seems like, to use a probably overused word, “unprecedented” amounts of road work and street closures.
After living through such a vehicular onslaught, the reader might well chuckle at a July 1899 Grand Traverse Herald article entitled “Automobile in Traverse City.”
Note the singular word. Yes, one automobile. But this was not just any automobile. This was the first horseless carriage to grace the streets of our town. Its owner, R.B. Cobb of Charlevoix, suffered poor health and was visiting northern resorts. Propelled by an enclosed gasoline engine, his vehicle was described as being a comfortable conveyance.
Well, the vehicle itself may have been comfortable, but it is a sure bet that Cobb’s ride over 1899-era roadways was not. Such roads were far from the (at least sometimes) smooth stretches of pavement presented to today’s travelers.
The creation of the Michigan State Highway Department in 1905 jump-started later efforts to improve the roads. Before that most attempts to coordinate road building were pretty much destined to fail. Some longer roads, those connecting far-flung towns, were built with state, federal, or even private funds. But most road work was managed on a township level. Lack of coordination between jurisdictions was endemic.
That “road block” to good roads was compounded by a hesitancy to accept professional construction standards. For much of the 19th century, landowners could fulfill their infrastructure obligations either by financial payment, or by providing manual labor or equipment. The feeling seemed to be that if you could operate a plow, you could build a road.
So for many decades the phrase “road improvement” was somewhat of an oxymoron.
One commentator wrote:
“The experienced traveler who finds himself at the beginning of a newly mended road will betake himself to the nearest house and learn how far the improvement extends; if for the distance of 10 miles, he will then inquire by what circuit, not exceeding 15 miles in length, he can escape from the danger of repairs. After a time nature mends the damage done by the process of reconstruction, and the journeyer may find once again a way tolerable.”
- Comments from the early 20th century reveal that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s rallying cry to “Fix the dm roads” has deep Michigan roots. Horatio S. Earle, a prominent Michigan “good roads” proponent, lobbied hard for better roadways. In one of his pleas he stated he wanted things to change so that travelers would stop commenting that you could tell when you got to Michigan by noting when you hit the bad roads.
On the other side of the road improvement issue, at least initially, were many Michigan farmers. When horseless carriages first came on the scene, many urban dwellers saw them more as a pleasant novelty, than as a “work horse” replacement for, well, horses. Hence the automobile’s impact was first felt in rural areas where it was used for touring and recreation. Rural citizens were rightfully upset when these “tourist” drivers rutted unpaved roads, kicked up dust, and frightened or even injured livestock.
Such attitudes, among other issues, meant road improvements were slow to appear. In 1911 Julius Beers of Traverse City motored home after attending the “Ann Arbor University.” The paper records that Beers arrived home at 8 p.m. on a Friday evening, having started from Hastings at 7 a.m. the previous morning. Hence it took him 19 hours to complete a trip that today would take three.
In 1911 Beers came home to a city that had already jumped on the “good roads” bandwagon. The first paved section of Front Street, to the east of Union Street,had opened in 1902. 1903 saw the laying of the town’s first brick road, on Sixth Street between Union and Division streets.
The town’s first gas station would open in 1918, Rennie Oil on the northwest corner of Union and State. In 1926 the first traffic lights, at the intersections of Front Street with Union, Cass and Park Streets, were installed.
Over the decades the long-distance roads coming into Traverse City also improved. The first overland paths connecting this region to the outside world pre-existed white settlement. These were ancient Indian trails located on high, dry ground along waterbeds and streams. They connected main Indian villages, and led to hunting and fishing grounds. Many of today’s state and federal highways run along routes originally developed by Native Americans.
In 2021 Traverse City is crossed by four highways: US-31, M-37, M-72 and M-22.The most notable change to these routes occurred in the early 1950s, with the opening of Grandview Parkway. Before that,on their way north US-31 and MI-37 entered town from Chum’s Corners, turning east at South Airport. They then skirted what is now the Grand Traverse Mall and traveled south on today’s Veteran’s Drive. Drivers then drove east on 14th Street to Union Street, and north to Front Street. There they turned east and made a run right through the downtown business district. When Grandview opened, the highways were re-routed north on Division Street and skirted downtown using the new parkway.
Another big change in local roads was the conversion of Front and State streets to one-way routes. This was first discussed in 1955, not long after the 1952 opening of Grandview Parkway. Yet the idea laid dormant until May of 1966, when one-way streets were tested into October. That experiment must have been well received, as the permanent change to one-way streets was made in April 1967.
Of course road developments continue to this day. Roundabouts have appeared, road landscaping has been upgraded, and Front Street is often closed for special events. One thing is for sure — 21st-century drivers may complain about the pot holes, but both R. B. Cobb and Julius Beers would likely be astounded, and pleased, by the “good roads” we traverse today.
