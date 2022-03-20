Rupture, recovery: Boardman-Ottaway River's future flows from past

TRAVERSE CITY — Decades of logging and hydroelectric dams reshaped the Boardman River ecosystem, in many ways destroying its natural state for man-made needs.
Bringing the river back to how the region once knew it, 174 years ago, has been a 30-year effort by multiple government and local agencies.
The river’s future is contingent on understanding its past — its waters once abundant with prehistoric fish, its role in survival for the Anishinaabek, and its part in shaping the heartbeat in what is now Traverse City.
A ‘stable river’
About 12,000 years ago, the last of the glaciers retreated from what is now Michigan, and in the process, cut deep into the shale and limestone beds, which carved out distinctive valleys, rolling hills, and ravines found throughout the region.
In that retreat, the glacier left behind northern Michigan’s inland lakes and its cold, clear, groundwater-fed rivers, including the Boardman.
Once a tributary to the Manistee River, flowing south to Lake Michigan, the Boardman River changed course as early headwaters streams cut through glacial deposits.
According to the 2018 Boardman River Assessment published by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, these glacial activities are what encompasses the hydrological and morphological characteristics of the Boardman River today.
“The ancestral Boardman River was formed as meltwater flowed from the stagnated glacial retreat,” the report reads, adding that 51 percent of the watershed is composed of glacial outwash sand and gravel.
The “Kalkaska soil” that comprises the riverbed plays a key role in the absence of flood events within the watershed, and why the Boardman River is reported as a “stable river.”
The sandy, permeable soil drains quickly, and filters any runoff before it enters the groundwater. It’s the reason the river is cold and clear.
The occurrence of the Kalkaska soils is present in both the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan and in 29 of the state’s 83 counties. The Michigan Department of Agriculture estimates the unique soil covers 750,000 acres statewide.
The Boardman present-day, begins in the Mahan Swamp in Kalkaska County as the North Branch and gains large water inputs from several tributaries including the south branch of the river.
The branches join at the “forks” near Supply Road to form the main stem of the river before emptying into the West Grand Traverse Bay.
This is where the river comprises approximately 30 percent of the inflow to the bay while draining approximately 182,800 acres of land according to several reports, including statement by the Boardman River Dams Ecosystem Restoration Project.
The future of the Boardman River is unknown, but Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians elder, Hank Bailey said that over his lifetime, he has watched the river shift toward rebirth after a century of degradation through colonial extraction.
Forest to timber
The history of the Boardman pre-colonization is rarely discussed, if any at all, Bailey said.
Records from early European surveyors in the 1800s did not note the language or relationship of Odawa from the region.
“A lot of the history was wiped from our people,” Bailey said.
Odawa Anishinaabek have been in the region since long before settlers arrived and depended on the rivers for fishing, traveling, and ceremonial practices, Bailey said. Colonization from early settlers disrupted the connection that Anishinaabek had with the Boardman River.
Early records from Peter Doughertry, who was sent to the Grand Traverse region by the Presbyterian Board of Foreign Mission in the 1830s, reported that “the Indian (Odawa) population of the Grand Traverse region was probably at least 600 people.”
Prominent Odawa villages were described along the Boardman River near what is now downtown Traverse City.
As previously reported, early Kitchi Wikweedong Odawa (GTB) traveled to the Grand Traverse Bay region during warmer months to their well-established fishing villages at the mouth of the Ottawa/Boardman River.
“Rivers are the veins of the Earth,” Bailey said, “and Anishinaabek have always lived among the land and water in good relation, because we recognize that spirit.”
Early European colonizers found the region covered by dense stands of virgin timber, including the highly sought after white pine. Old maps of the region show what is now Traverse City was referred to as “The Place of the Great White Pines” and regional Odawa teachings refer to the river with “white pine” in its name.
Barely 50 years later, Michigan was the leading lumber producer in the nation.
No photos of the Boardman River exist before the logging era began when Captain Harris Boardman bought a tract of land at the foot of Grand Traverse Bay in 1847, and built a sawmill on what would become West Bay in Traverse City.
Lumber crews soon began to clear-cut miles of virgin timber upstream, so logs could be transported to the bay, and sent to Chicago for processing.
By 1852, Boardman packed up and sold his timber rights to lumber barons Perry Hannah, and A. Tracy Lay who started Hannah, Lay and Co., taking over the sawmill.
The clear-cutting was so extensive that by 1910, the once-abundant forests had almost completely vanished. Sacred trees to the Odawa — including the cedar, big tooth, trembling aspen and black ash — were destroyed in the process.
Early records taken during surveys of the Grand Traverse region for the European settlement stated that in some places, no river water could be seen between the massive number of felled trees within it.
The distinctive valleys, and veins of the region were completely scraped away as early loggers built temporary roads for horse-drawn wagons to drag the trees to the river’s edge.
Once in the river, splash dams were created to build an upstream reservoir where water and logs were stored until the spillway was opened with such force to push all the logs to the bay.
As previously reported, Michigan produced more lumber than any other state, with production on pace to peak in 1890-91.
Upon arrival of European colonizers, 90 percent of Michigan had been covered by forest, but by the end of the lumber era, almost all of that forest was gone. By 1897, more than 160 billion board feet of Michigan lumber had been logged, according to Michigan State University Extension.
Brett Fessel, river ecologist and restoration section leader for the Natural Resources Department of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said the ecological impact from logging in the Boardman River was “complete destruction of an entire ecosystem.”
The aftermath
The sudden deforestation from clear cutting created warmer waters, and the uprooting of plants and trees on the embankment took out essential root systems that created erosion issues.
Logging created major habitat destruction, which led many of native species to diminish from the Boardman River, Fessel said.
Nmégos, or Arctic grayling, were once so abundant in the cold, clear, groundwater-fed rivers of Michigan like the Au Sable, Boardman, and Manistee, “one could walk on top of them.”
Fessel said the logging ruined stream beds and vegetation vital for spawning grounds, and the erosion turned the running rivers into sediment-filled waters.
“The Arctic grayling was once a native species to the Boardman River,” Fessel said, that were extirpated from the rivers more than a century ago “because of short-sightedness.”
Traditional foods for Kitchi Wiikweedong Odawa, such as manoomin, or wild rice, and other fish, like trout and lake sturgeon, disappeared from the rivers and forced the Anishinaabek to relocate to other fishing grounds, according to GTB’s NRD.
The logging era’s lucrative economy wrought from the desecration of Michigan’s forests was followed by the construction of several dams to provide power for the growing needs of the arrival of more European settlers.
Between 1867-1921, the Union Street Dam, Boardman Dam, Sabin Dam, Keystone Dam and Brown Bridge Dam were built to provide power, but each dam dragged down the health of the river.
The dams disconnected the Boardman River from the flood plains that are essential for the hydrological cycle of watersheds, and rivers, Fessel said.
Flood plains are a complex and beneficial component of the environment, taking on and storing excess water in times of flood, releasing it slowly over land and into groundwater. In that process, flood plains recharge the groundwater, and keep sediments from building up in the rivers and streams.
“It shifts the river’s overall health when there isn’t a proper balance,” Fessel said, adding disconnections can also contribute to erosion, water temperature, and sediment starvation downstream from the dam.
In 2004, Traverse City Light and Power concluded that hydropower generation at three dams on the Boardman River (Brown Bridge, Boardman and Sabin dams) were no longer economically feasible, and terminated its lease agreements with the dams’ owners (Grand Traverse County and the City of Traverse City).
The process of decommissioning and removing or renovating the structures began with a settlement agreement reached by TC Light & Power to surrender the licenses to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
The Boardman River Dams Committee was established after the Boardman River Dams Settlement Agreement. The multi-party Implementation Team was placed in charge of assessing and making recommendations regarding the fate of the Brown Bridge, Boardman and Sabin dams, along with modifications to the Union Street Dam.
Ultimately, removal was the decision for the three hydropower dams, and according to the Conservation Resource Alliance, modification of Union Street Dam was recommended because the dam blocks invasive sea lamprey.
Removal and recovery
The Boardman-Ottaway: A River Reborn project is the largest dam removal effort in Michigan’s history and one of the most significant in the Great Lakes Basin. Beginning with the Brown Bridge Dam in 2012, all three of the dams were removed by 2018.
Removing the dams reconnected 160 miles of river and tributaries that were fragmented for the past 150 years.
For Bailey, he is excited for the river to be a river again.
“The river has a right, just as we do to thrive,” Bailey said. The restoration of the Boardman River honors that the river is “more than just water.”
“In Anishinaabek teachings, it tells us to honor the water as a spirit, as you would any other living being — when the river is sick, everything around it becomes sick too,” Bailey said.
Water temperatures downstream of the former dams have returned to normal, and aquatic life, including macro invertebrates and desirable fish species, are thriving in the newly restored stream reaches, according to the 2021 Boardman River Report published by the Conservation Resource Alliance.
Steve Largent, director of the Boardman River Project for the Grand Traverse Conservation District, began working on the Boardman River as a student in 1990, conducting erosion site surveys.
Largent found 80 erosion sites along the Grand Traverse/Kalkaska county line to Brown Bridge Pond that were choking the river with sediment.
The initial study was used by the Grand Traverse Conservation District to secure a state grant to study all erosion sites in the Boardman River watershed.
“We found 600 erosion sites putting sediment into the Boardman River and its tributaries, with 80 percent of it coming from human activities,” Largent said at the time.
Today, multiple studies conducted by different agencies, including partnership with the Conservation District have shown the healthy return of moving sediment that “the dam trapped for a century.”
According to the Boardman-Ottawa 2021 report, at all three dam sites, construction crews encountered site conditions where muck layers “ran around 13-feet deep and were interspersed with layers of sand, buried logs and tree stumps.”
The report goes on to state that in total, 700,000 cubic yards of sand and muck was removed to create up to a 60-foot-wide channel with an adjacent floodplain.
For the past 15 years, the multi-agency collaboration continued to address the many changes that the river needed to thrive. Forty partners and blended grants from more than 30 sources, totaled $25 million to complete the design, permit, and construction phases for restoration of the river and the removal of three dams.
Jurisdiction
Jurisdictional issues complicated the Boardman River restoration process for partners. Despite GTB having the sovereign authority over natural resource management decisions on their owned lands, and off-reservation treaty rights within the 1836 ceded territories, GTB has very little direct authority over land use decisions on private lands within these ceded territories.
The Ottawa River crosses through all of these land designations, so it required a diverse mix of partners and decision-making strategies, from planning stages through implementation
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Fessel said, has “invested the utmost in the Boardman/Ottaway River ecosystem restoration efforts, since day one.”
Public ownership gave the community of Traverse City a vested interest, and The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa’s leadership broadened the entire perspective through integrating Anishinaabek values into the western-science based approach.
“True restoration is like we were never there to make that mark,” said Fessel. “And we owe the river the respect to allow it to be what it is in its glory.”
Next steps
Next steps include the modification of the final and fourth dam at Union Street and FishPass, primarily funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and led by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission in partnership with the City of Traverse City, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
The FishPass project was halted by a 13th Circuit Court ruling last year after a judge sided with a Traverse City resident’s legal challenge to the project’s approval. The case now is awaiting oral arguments in the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Stewardship activities including habitat enhancement, invasive species management, and actions identified are continued. GTB’s NRD and GLFC completed electrofishing surveys in the lower river below Union Street Dam in 2021.
The surveys are two of four “quarterly” index surveys to understand the seasonal diversity and abundance of the fishery in the lower river, according to Fessel.
Biological and ecological issues are being closely monitored and reported, Fessel added.
Fessel said the tribe have also been conducting surveys along 18 sites in the upper watershed of the Ottaway-Boardman River for re-establishment of native fish species, possibly the Arctic grayling. In 2017, GTB adopted a resolution favoring only species native to the Great Lakes.
The tribe are specifically identifying and accessing potential habitat in the river’s tributaries, conducting electrofishing surveys in assessing stream/river fish assemblages, especially in trout populations, to identify areas where competition and predation won’t have a negative impact on the grayling.
The conservation efforts have resulted in the “all hands on deck” community involvement for the continuation in the restoration process, which includes Union Street Dam “FishPass” study and dam modification led by Great Lakes Fishery Commission; ongoing, habitat and water quality monitoring; and a Lower Boardman-Ottaway River Unified Strategic Plan to be developed by the Downtown Development Authority and directed by the Lower Boardman Leadership Team.