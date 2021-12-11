KINGSLEY — A Kingsley high school student’s comment about having access to guns led to an investigation Thursday that concluded there was no threat to the safety of the school.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by Kingsley Public Schools officials Thursday at about 8 a.m. and were told that a girl at the high school might have a gun in her backpack, said Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless. Fewless said the girl’s mother called the school that morning about rumors that were circulating about her daughter having a gun and potentially bringing it into school.
School administrators immediately searched the student’s backpack after hearing from her mother, Fewless said. Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said the student was held in isolation for the duration of the school day Thursday while sheriff’s officials and school administrators investigated.
Smith said he and other school administrators knew nothing about the concerns over the student until a post about the comment circulated on social media and pushed people to call into the school. After making its way around school rumors and on social media, what was actually said became distorted, like in a “game of telephone”, Smith said.
The school administrators and a deputy spent all day Thursday talking to over a dozen students, most of whom did not have firsthand information, Smith said. Fewless said the rumors about the student were “misinformation” and determined to be a non-threat to the school.
“You know how the rumor mill is,” Fewless said.
The comment during conversation with another student that caused concern was most likely made Tuesday, Smith said, but the timeline is difficult to determine because of a lack of firsthand information.
Smith said he hopes that people immediately report such comments to him in the future, because he would rather investigate many non-credible threats than “miss a true threat”.
“Just because it’s circulating on social media, doesn’t mean schools know,” Smith said.
The fear over threat of violence this week had a “substantial” impact on Kingsley’s schools, Smith said. Many students were absent in the days following the rumors about the student, he said.
“There’s things you can’t say and talk about because it will cause fear and panic,” Smith said.
The fear induced at Kingsley over this week’s rumors is most likely tied to the fatal shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County on Nov. 30. At a press conference on Dec. 2, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he is aware of more than 60 schools in Michigan that have received ‘copycat’ threats following the shooting at Oxford.
“We anticipated a flood of false threats,” Bouchard said. “I don’t know what is in people’s minds to think after a real tragedy it makes sense to make threats.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools has also dealt with at least five inappropriate, fear-inducing comments in the past two weeks that contained vague phrases such as “don’t go to school tomorrow”, said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. For threats such as these, she said people can face up to 20 years of imprisonment.
“This isn’t something they should be messing around with at all. It is something that has very serious consequences for the school community and very serious consequences for the individuals perpetrating these crimes,” Moeggenberg said. “And now, I’m hoping that by getting out in front of this, that we can stop it.”
Fewless said the Sheriff’s department is not seeking charges against the student, but Moeggenberg is looking at all of the complaints made about possible threats to schools at this time.
“We still want to encourage people that when they hear things that they are concerned about that they say something to someone about it,” Fewless said.
The student was punished, but Smith said he would not comment on the severity of her punishment. The maximum amount he would be able to suspend a student from school is 10 days, he said.
Smith said students need to be careful about what they say, even if they claim it to be “dark humor”, especially following a school shooting so close to the community.
“It’s not necessarily what’s being said,” Smith said. “It’s who heard it and how they interpreted it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.