TRAVERSE CITY — If it seems like there are more potholes than usual this year, it may be because there are.
Several freezes and thaws over the winter have wreaked havoc on roads. It has also been a wet winter, said Matt Skeels, manager of the Benzie County Road Commission.
One axle-jolting pothole on M-31 in Benzie County is giving road crews headaches, with cold patches not holding very long.
“We just can’t keep it filled,” Skeels said. “Every day, pretty much, we have to go there.”
A Michigan Department of Transportation-funded project will repave the highway this year from Beulah to Honor, Skeels said. Two federally-funded projects will also be done, including repaving of the north end of Maple City Highway, and paving of Esch Road from M-22 to the popular Esch Road Beach in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The road will be completely closed for about a month, but Skeels is hoping the work will be done by Memorial Day weekend.
Paul Fehrenbach, owner of Cedar Auto Repair, said broken springs, bent rims, punctured tires, ball joint issues and steering components that have just been abused are commonly seen this time of year. Repairs can cost anywhere from $100 to $1,500, he said.
Most of the repair work is from people who may live in Leelanau, but drive elsewhere to work, he said.
“Most of our pothole repair comes from Traverse City,” he said.
Matt Gillen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord, said there have been lots of ups and downs in temperatures this year.
“Looking forward, it’s going to continue doing that,” Gillen said.
Friday’s temps were in the 40s and Sunday will drop back down to 22 degrees — a full 20 degrees below normal, he said. The 30-year average temps for this week are between 44 and 47 degrees, he said.
“We’re going to be significantly colder than that,” Gillen said.
About 60 percent of that nation’s interstate highway system is made of concrete, which is more durable and supports heavy loads.
But most roads are surfaced with asphalt — 94 percent of the 2.6 million miles of paved roads, according to the National Asphalt Pavement Association. Asphalt is smoother and provides better traction. It is also flexible and can develop fissures.
“Once the water gets in a crack it just freezes and thaw, freezes and thaws and continues to break,” Skeels said.
Fehrenbach said he’s not sure if this year is worse than other years as far as potholes go.
“People say that every year,” he said.
In other road-related news two more roundabouts will be added to the Grand Traverse County road system at the intersection of Keystone/Beitner and River roads, with construction starting the last week in April, and at Keystone and Cass starting the end of June.
