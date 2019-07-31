TRAVERSE CITY — Michael Moore on Tuesday kicked off the Traverse City Film Festival by crowdfunding over $50,000 for repairs of the State Theatre.
Moore told the attentive audience there for the festival’s opening night film that the rising Boardman River waters had flooded the theater basement and the repairs would cost around $50,000. He said the State Theatre also plans to refurbish its indoor carpets and lighted marquee, adding another $40,000 to the expenses.
“I want to ask if there are any people here — I know most of you cannot do this, but if some of you can give something, maybe there are three of you who would be willing to donate $10,000 to pay for the marquee repairs,” Moore said. “We would put your name in lights for a full month on the very front of the marquee as its saviors.”
Mario Batali stood first to commit $10,000 to the marquee and was followed by two others shortly after to reach the goal.
“We just saved the marquee!” Moore exclaimed to cheers from the crowd. “Now nobody wants to be known as the person who was the mold avenger, right? But, for people who don’t have $5,000 on hand, is there anyone who would be willing to donate $100 to get the mold out of the flooded basement?”
During his remarks, Moore also brought out Traverse City musician Amelia Burke, who had been playing her violin on Front Street for the crowd.
“So many school districts around the country have cut funding for the arts. This community will never do that and that’s what is so incredible about Traverse City,” said Moore, whose festival features live musical performances before screenings.
Mary Heidbreder, of St. Louis and Traverse City, said she has been coming to Film Fest since 2010 and she claimed her place as the first person in line for the 6 p.m. screening of “Brittany Runs a Marathon” at around 4 p.m.
“It’s a great opportunity to see some wonderful films,” she said. “A lot of the movies don’t make the big screen and you want a chance to see the great films that aren’t the big money-making ones. I want to see films that make me feel things.”
Six-year Film Fest veteran Matt Buch, of Grand Blanc, said he was impressed and inspired to see that many people in the audience commit to saving the theater.
“Unfortunately I don’t have $10,000 to give but I’m glad there were some people in there who did. I think they know how much this festival means for the community,” he said. “This festival really is a gateway to Traverse City. It’s not just to show off great movies but also the town.
“The movies are good but to see the filmmakers and to see people’s reactions, it’s almost like going to a rock concert.”
Besides the opening night film, screened twice at the State and once at the City Opera House, Tuesday’s festivities included the first free outdoor film at the Open Space: the crowd pleaser “Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi.”
The opening night party shut down a section of Front Street, with live music food and drinks from local businesses and games.
Film Fest intern Spencer Walsh was working the event, helping to make sure everything ran smoothly. Walsh, of Cincinnati, said he attended the festival for the past two years and when he heard it offered internships, he knew he needed to get one.
“This festival brings people together with all the films and conversations and energy and excitement. You don’t have all the labels that you normally have in your daily life when you get to talk about these movies,” he said. “You get to bring your experiences to the table without bringing all the baggage and you can really engage with people.”
The Traverse City Film Festival runs through Aug. 4.
