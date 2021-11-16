TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City business owner was appointed the new board trustee for Northwestern Michigan College in a clean sweep Monday.
Andy Robitshek, 54, is the owner of Bay Motor Products, a manufacturing company. During his presentation to the NMC board of trustees, he named his experience in manufacturing, his experience serving on area boards and his strong understanding of NMC as reasons for choosing him.
Robitshek believes he would be an asset to the board at a time when there is a strong need for skilled employees in the community.
The board agreed, with all six trustees choosing him as one of their top three candidates and voting unanimously to appoint him.
“I’m honored to have the ability to serve this wonderful institution, especially with all the other strong candidates who were in the mix with me,” Robitshek said.
The vacancy was created by the Oct. 17 resignation of Trustee Michael Estes, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016. Robitshek will finish out that term, which has about a year left, with the next election taking place in November, 2022.
The board of trustees had 30 days from the day Estes resigned to appoint a new trustee. Under state law, Robitshek must be sworn in by Wednesday.
Each candidate was given three minutes to give a presentation on why they thought they should be the next NMC board member, with each waiting in the hall until it was their turn. Trustees then verbally picked their top three candidates.
Robitshek has served on several boards, including the Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Traverse Area Community Sailing, Traverse City Noon Rotary, Honor Bank and Congregation Ahavat Shalom, according to his application.
His children have been involved in NMC programs, including taking classes while in high school, and Robitshek has mentored students and worked with many of his employees to take classes at the college to grow their careers.
He is also an active participant with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center in Plymouth.
Robitshek was one of 11 candidates interviewed Monday. In all, 12 people applied for the post, but Lisa Wyatt Knowlton was disqualified because she is a resident of Leelanau County.
Other candidates interviewed were Jackie Anderson, Vince Cornellier, Brian Craig, Madison Ford, David Grams, Todd Hall, Mattias Johnson, Ty Schmidt and Thomas Webb, all of Traverse City; and Pamela Horne of Interlochen.
Estes, who also served two terms as mayor of Traverse City, did not give a reason for his resignation. He missed several online meetings during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.