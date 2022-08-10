TRAVERSE CITY — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland will visit Michigan on the second stop of a yearlong tour across the U.S. to meet with Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants.
“The Road to Healing Tour” seeks to bring awareness and address the U.S. government’s efforts to assimilate Native Americans, will take place at Pellston High School on Saturday.
In June 2021, Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to “shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past” by investigating the troubled history of boarding school policies and their impact on generations of Indigenous Peoples.
The first phase of the initiative involved the research and collection of records, shortly followed by formal consultations with sovereign nations, Alaska Native corporations and Native Hawaiian organizations to discuss how the department will protect identified burial sites and associated information.
In April, the agency released the first volume of an investigation that called for “connecting communities with trauma-informed support as well as creation of a permanent oral history from survivors,” the report said.
Institutions used “militarized” tactics to assimilate Native American children in environments described as fostering “rampant physical, sexual, and emotional abuse; disease; malnourishment; overcrowding; and lack of health care,” the report read.
According to the Interior Department, at least 497 federally funded institutions were identified nationwide. The report recorded five federally operated institutions in the state of Michigan, but, as previously reported, more are expected to be discovered as the investigation continues.
Both Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, and Newland, a citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community, have spoken about growing up in a family and community that continues to be impacted by the residential boarding schools.
A second volume of the report will cover the burial sites as well as the federal government’s financial investment in the schools and the impact of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities, the Interior Department said.
On Saturday, Haaland and Newland will collect testimony from residential boarding school survivors and their descendants.
The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians will host the second event in this tour at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at Pellston Middle/High School. All 35 federally recognized sovereign nations that hail from Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa were invited to participate in the listening session.
The event is open to the public, but only boarding school survivors and their descendants will be allowed to provide testimony. Like the previous session in Anadarko, Oklahoma, only the first hour of the event will be open to credentialed members of the media. This session of the tour is estimated to last six to seven hours. Department of Interior staff will remain present until each individual has finished speaking.
Some sovereign nations in the state have released motions approved by tribal council, such as Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, to cover travel expenses for their citizens and descendants who are survivors of the institutions to be able to attend the Road to Healing Tour.
An hourly courtesy shuttle will run between the LTBB’s Government Center and the school. Survivors or descendants needing travel assistance like lodging or transportation, more information, as well as a bus schedule, is available on the event’s page.
Miigwech, Inc., a nonprofit organization, said they have secured ongoing funds from sponsors to help assist in removing barriers to participation for survivors and families who wish to attend Saturday.
Executive Director Meredith Kennedy, Waganakising Odawa, said the organization “will help with transportation cost via a gas card for those traveling over 30 miles to attend.”
Kennedy said that Miigwech, Inc., also secured 35 campsites for those who may need a place to stay Friday or Saturday evening.
The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line provides 24-hour crisis support to former Indian Residential School students and their families toll-free at 1-866-925-4419 or call the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 1-844-762-8483.
