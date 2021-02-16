TRAVERSE CITY — Finding money for a project like updating Riverview Terrace, Traverse City Housing Commission’s subsidized housing high-rise, comes with its own kind of inertia.
“I’ve always told people that the hardest dollars to raise for affordable housing are your first dollar and your last dollar,” TCHC Executive Director Tony Lentych said.
That’s why a $500,000 Affordable Housing Program grant from Independent Bank, although smallish in light of the project budget, is an important funding source, Lentych said. It helps close that last gap for the nearly $11 million project, around $7 million of which will go to renovate the circa-1974 building — the rest would be for design, engineering and other fees.
Riverview Terrace, the 110-apartment building for tenants 62 and older or those with disabilities, needs new windows, roofs and elevators, Lentych said. Each unit will also get some upgrades like new cabinets and flooring, and 10 units will be gutted and rebuilt as universally accessible apartments.
Getting rid of drafty windows and some new flooring would be a welcome sprucing-up to Norma Loper, who’s lived there since 1989 and has seen her share of upkeep needs.
“You know, that’s just general upkeep in here, because that (carpet) hasn’t been replaced in just eons,” she said.
Loper’s also hoping the new cabinets are an improvement over the ones installed in a more recent update, as the newer ones left tenants with less cupboard space, she said.
She was pleased to hear that work could start in September — Lentych said that’s the tentative closing window for project financing, with contractors to start immediately after.
Independent Bank’s also providing financing to the project, and kicked in an extra $5,000 as well, according to a release.
Tom Ranville, market president for Independent Bank’s north region, said the bank is always looking out for ways to help with housing. The bank tends to be selective in projects it finances, and this was a chance to both finance the project and boost it with grant money.
“So it’s a really neat project, it’s really good for the community and it’s something that we wanted to get involved in.”
Other funding includes around $8 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Lentych said. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority approved them in October.
Buyers are typically financial institutions or other businesses with large tax liabilities, and they provide funding for low-income housing projects in exchange for tax credits, Lentych said — typically 88 cents for $1 in tax relief.
Riverview Terrace is newly eligible to sell those tax credits because the housing commission converted the property from one type of public housing to another, where each resident gets a Housing Choice voucher. That change was through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program called Rental Assistance Development.
It’s aimed at providing housing authorities with more stable funding, and more sources of it, to help tackle a $26 billion repair backlog, according to HUD. That includes opening properties that have gone through the process up to private investment.
Housing Choice vouchers are part of a different federal funding stream than the old model that funded local authorities in charge of public housing, but residents hardly notice a difference — their rent’s still fixed at one-third of their income, whatever that may be, Lentych said.
Lentych’s still aiming for Low Income Housing Tax Credits for a planned 46-unit apartment complex on East Eighth Street dedicated to older tenants, he said. The housing commission reapplied to MSDHA after the state agency rejected the first ask for $9.22 million over 10 years.
