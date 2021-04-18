TRAVERSE CITY — Fixing a retaining wall along the Boardman River in Traverse City is not a matter of if, but when and the how much remains at more than $2.4 million.
Downtown Development Authority board members accepted the final draft of a report from project consultant SmithGroup on the river wall between Union and Park streets in Traverse City Friday morning.
The report, which recommends taking out the wall between Union and Cass streets and relocating a sewer line behind it, then shoring up the wall’s undercut footings on another block between Cass and Park streets, will be reviewed by the City Commission on Monday.
If commissioners Brian McGillivary and Tim Werner are any indicator, the report is hardly the end of the story. Werner wasn't convinced the recommended fixes were the right ones, while McGilivary said he supports the recommendations but thinks the city needs a lot more public input before moving forward.
"It's more than just repairing a wall or a sewer pipe, it's changing the look and the function of a section of the downtown, hence I think we need, before I can sign off on that, I think we need to have a much greater public engagement process," he said.
As DDA board member Pete Kirkwood stated at Friday's meeting, the project is necessary with the catastrophic failure of the 24-inch sewer line between the 100 block of Front Street and the southern edge of the Boardman River as a possibility.
"There isn't a do-nothing option," Kirkwood said.
Bob Doyle, principal and landscape architect with SmithGroup, agreed. When Doyle labeled the $2.4 million estimated project was "between pressing and urgent" when asked where by the DDA board whether it was "pressing, urgent or an emergency."
Doyle said the cost estimates do not include monitoring the retaining wall in the short term as funding sources are secured. Monitoring would include a camera exploration of the sanitary sewer main and sewer service connections in both the blocks of Front Street between Union and Park streets.
DDA board member Pam Marsh, co-owner of Red Ginger at 237 E. Front St., said business owners along the block have been "watching the alley way sink" for a number of years. Marsh said there is no water in the lower levels of her restaurant, but neighboring businesses like Horizon Books, Amical and the State Theatre have not been as fortunate.
Marsh said the project needs to move forward soon and is "extremely urgent."
Mayor Jim Carruthers said the project has the support of the city and the DDA and is needed after "kicking projects down the road for many years." Carruthers said he has heard the city receive the blame for the failure of the retaining wall, but placed the onus on Mother Nature and climate change "pushing our need to fix it."
Doyle said recommendation to move the sewer line back away from the river on the 100 block of East Front Street would include creating a more natural river edge as well as pushing parking away from the Boardman.
Moving the sewer main and fixing some of the connections is necessary along the 100 block of East Front because the alley and the retaining wall was constructed in the 1930s, Doyle said. He said the 200 block recommendations are not as evasive because of space limitations and construction is more recent, necessitating reinforcement to reduce further scouring of soil underneath the retaining wall.
Werner said he's not inclined to move the sewer line at this point and was disappointed not to see more alternatives. He acknowledged the study is a step forward from what city commissioners already saw in recent months, but it still seemed lacking.
"I think there's some other creative aspects or approaches that could be discussed, or let's divide out the different things we're trying to address here then put them back together when the time ir right," he said, adding he wasn't impressed with what he had seen of the report so far.
McGillivary said there are several things to consider even if everyone — including the public — agrees that removing the wall in one block is the right call. He particularly wants to hear from property owners who would be directly impacted, and he noted that some Front Street properties in that block stretch all the way back to the river.
"We're certainly going to have to get those property owners on board for whatever change gets done, unless you're not going to change that section, which would be odd," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.