LANSING — Former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Todd Ritter will be arraigned on unspecified charges in 86th District Court in Traverse City at 1 p.m. Friday in front of Magistrate Tammi Rodgers, the Record-Eagle has learned.
Ritter had a 20-plus-year history with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department when he was forced to resign April 11, 2019, after an internal investigation found lewd text messages and explicit photographs of former and current inmates on his department-issued cellphone and laptop, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Other misdeeds by Ritter included claiming expense reimbursement for a hotel room he shared with a former inmate in Lansing during a work trip, signing onto a corrections department computer and saving a profile as "Big Tex" on a single mothers dating website and smoking marijuana.
The sheriff's department and the Michigan State Police investigated, and Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg petitioned the Michigan Attorney General's office in March, after her office had the case for several months, records show.
The AG petition was for a special prosecutor to preclude any appearance of bias, she said.
In May, the AG's office said it would begin an in-house review, rather than assign the case to a county prosecutor.
That in-house review was conducted by Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark, Ryan Javi, AG spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Hagaman-Clark also is the director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan's Violence Against Women Project, her social media profile shows.
In 2019, Hagaman-Clark prosecuted William Strampel, former dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, on misconduct and sexual assault charges, as well as his mis-handling of complaints against former MSU sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.
Strampel was acquitted on a felony charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct and found guilty of misconduct in office and willful neglect of duty.
He was sentenced to one year in jail.
In a related case, Hagaman-Clark also prosecuted former MSU gymnastics coach Kathy Klages for lying to police when she said she had no memory of gymnasts complaining about Nassar.
Klages was found guilty and sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months probation.
The Ritter case was reviewed by the AG's Public Integrity Unit, within the office's new Criminal Trials and Appeals Division, authorized to review police-involved fatal shootings and other law enforcement misconduct cases.
Contained in the Ritter investigative file sent to the AG's office to review are reports showing Ritter often delivered morning coffee and afternoon lunch orders to a former inmate while on duty and in uniform.
He brought another past inmate on a “work-related” trip to Lansing in August 2017, expensing their $192 dollar room to the taxpayer-funded sheriff’s department, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Ritter also was accused of meeting with a former inmate in the county governmental center’s basement, where the couple retreated to a closet for some “intimate touching” while he was on the clock, documents show.
Janis Adams, a Traverse City labor attorney assigned by Sheriff Tom Bensley to investigate, said in her 2019 report the sheriff’s department had not received any complaints from female inmates, current or former, about Ritter.
"It bears noting that I found Capt. Ritter's conduct to be extremely egregious," Adams wrote. "He used his position as the Captain and Jail Administrator to intimidate and exploit the vulnerable female inmate population at the Grand Traverse Jail, the very individuals he was charged to protect."
In 2019, Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Steve Arendt of the Cadillac Post, investigated the allegations at the request of Moeggenberg.
Arendt said earlier this month he'd interviewed 60 people and that the full results of his investigation, contained in a “huge” three-ring binder, was forwarded to the AG's office. The full Michigan State Police investigative file has not been made public, as the case is ongoing Arendt said.
