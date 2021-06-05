TRAVERSE CITY — Chyenne Igunbor and her mom got the first round of good news together. Igunbor got to see the look on her mom’s face when she told her the second.
Life has always been just Igunbor and her mom, Erasmia Petinraki.
They moved from Chicago to Manistee after Petinraki and Igunbor’s father split up when she was just 3 years old. They made their way to Traverse City in 2010 when Petinraki got a job as a nurse at Munson Medical Center, where she worked long hours to support them both as a single mother.
When the envelope from the University of Michigan — with the fate of Igunbor’s future inside — arrived in the mail, Igunbor waited. Although part of Igunbor wanted to tear it open immediately, the Traverse City Central High School senior waited until her mom got home.
Igunbor wanted to be alone if it was bad news, but she wanted her mom to be there if it was good news. Igunbor made the right choice.
“I’m so happy I waited,” Igunbor said.
With her acceptance, Igunbor became the first in her family to ever attend a four-year university or college. That little nugget helped bring about the second round of good news.
Finances have always been a struggle for the mom-and-daughter duo, and neither Igunbor nor Petinraki were unfamiliar with applying for scholarships and federal aid. Igunbor had to learn and rely on the guidance from her teachers, counselors and friends to navigate that process and “find those secret scholarships.”
One of those “secret scholarships” means Igunbor won’t have to pay a penny of tuition during her four years at Michigan.
Igunbor was stunned when she opened the email telling her she was now a Kessler Presidential Scholar, an honor given to just 40 first-generation college students heading to Ann Arbor.
Again, Igunbor waited for her mom to come home, but this time she already knew the good news. There was no holding back the emotion of that moment they shared together.
“I told her and she was like, ‘Wait ... what?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I think I got this really big scholarship,’” Igunbor said. “There were definitely tears. I was ecstatic. My mom was ecstatic.”
Petinraki tried to go back and get her bachelor’s degree for the last six years, but she said life always got in the way. Life only got in the way so Igunbor could walk down another path, and Petinraki said she’d gladly make that trade-off every time.
“The universe aligned for this specific reason,” Petinraki said.
The full ride wasn’t just because Igunbor is the first in her family to attend a four-year university.
The senior Trojan held down a near 3.9 GPA while taking a bevy of advanced placement courses. She played lead violin in the orchestra and was part of Sci-Ma-Tech, Students for Environmental Advocacy and the National Honor Society. Igunbor took up track and field as a junior and senior, although she only got to compete in her final year after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season.
Leah Doezema was the one who encouraged Igunbor to step outside her comfort zone and become part of the track team. Igunbor said she and Doezema are “basically the same person,” given that they both compete in the shot put and discus and now both will be going to Michigan on the pre-med track.
Doezema said it was clear early on that Igunbor had plenty of talent and potential as an athlete, but it was her attitude that put her over the top as an ideal teammate.
“She made our team so much more vibrant and fun,” Doezema said. “Chyenne is one of the most supportive and kind and accepting people I’ve ever met. She is always there to encourage you. She’s always there to hype us up.”
Igunbor’s teachers notice that infectiously positive attitude as well.
Julie Puckett taught Igunbor for two years in trigonometry and calculus. She marvels at Igunbor’s resiliency.
“She doesn’t shy away from a challenge,” Puckett said. “I’ve seen her get knocked down a couple times, but she always bounces back. She is always successful when she set her mind on a goal. She knows what it takes to get that job done.”
Igunbor “just makes a classroom better” by simply being in it, Puckett said, but the 18-year-old sometimes sells herself short and downplays her successes.
“She doesn’t give herself credit for how smart she is and how amazing she is,” Puckett said. “It’s hard for me to put a cap on what she will accomplish in the future because, quite honestly, it’s almost limitless for her.”
Despite all Igunbor has accomplished, she said high school “definitely was not a breeze.” Being a Black female in a majority white high school has always been difficult for Igunbor, but she surrounded herself with people who built her up and strived for the same greatness she sought.
She also had her mother to set a fine example of what it means to be hardworking and dedicated.
Petinraki admitted she didn’t always have time to check in on her daughter’s schoolwork, and Igunbor said her mom was far from being controlling or a “helicopter parent.” That meant Igunbor had to find the motivation and discipline herself.
All Igunbor had to do was look at her mother to see how it’s done.
“I look up to her so much,” Igunbor said. “She’s always been there when I needed her.”
But Igunbor likely won’t have her mom there when she’s in college, although both hinted at the possibility of Petinraki pulling up stakes in Traverse City and going to Ann Arbor.
“It’s just the two of us,” Igunbor said. “I’m always saying, ‘You can move to Ann Arbor with me. They probably pay more down there.’ But she wants me to find myself over there.”
Petinraki jokingly said she’ll probably just fall apart when Igunbor leaves — well, maybe half-jokingly.
“I have no idea what I’m going to do,” Petinraki said. “Maybe I’ll go after that bachelor’s degree now and live in her dorm.”
Whatever comes to pass, Igunbor found success in the face of challenges and disadvantages that kept others like her down. Igunbor said no one is a result of their initial circumstances in life. She’s intent on proving that.
“It’s all about what you do with the choices you make and how you rise out of your situation,” she said. “I’m not defined by how I began. I’m defined by the actions I took and how far I’ve come.”
