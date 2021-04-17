FRANKFORT — A nationwide forecast model for rip currents is coming for many beaches around the U.S., but not the Great Lakes.
Incorporating those beaches will take some more time, in part because calibrating the model takes eyes on the water, said Gregory Ducek, a senior scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service.
Those are scarce, as many beaches around the Great Lakes lack lifeguards and those that are staffed have a much shorter season than, say, beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.
“Getting the necessary observations makes the transition there a bigger challenge, and it’s something we’re trying to overcome with technology,” he said.
That includes detecting rip currents caught on video, including with the help of artificial intelligence, Ducek said. The city of Holland is partnering with NOAA and installed a camera on the agency’s weather gauge building. Observations from that camera and others like it in the future will help to calibrate the model so it can be rolled out to the Great Lakes.
The plan is to bring the model to the lakes within the next few years, Ducek said. Once implemented, it would give forecasters a method for taking a number of factors to produce an hourly probability of dangerous currents, up to six days in advance.
Rip currents form along wavy beaches, especially where sandbars and breakwalls are present, and can pull swimmers away from shore into deeper water. National Weather Service figures blame 65 of the 100 surf zone deaths it tracked nationwide in 2020 on rip currents.
Meanwhile, the NWS continues to forecast some swim hazards like high wind and waves during summer months, and Frankfort will take part in a pilot project for technology developed by a company that wants to feed more data to the NWS for better forecasts.
Starting in May, beachgoers and pier walkers at the Benzie County city will see two SwimSmart Warning System lights, one at the main beach entrance and one on the breakwall, Frankfort Superintendent Joshua Mills said. They’ll show a green, yellow or red light similar to the flag system already used by the city and at public beaches around Lake Michigan.
Those lights use the cellular network to connect to the company, which in turn gets its information from NWS surf forecasts, SwimSmart Warning System founder Jacob Soter said. Factors like wave predictions above a certain height — say, 3 feet — risk advisories and other data in the forecast would determine which color to display.
“What we do is we basically have our servers connected directly to their information, and when they change and update their forecast, we grab that info and then we change our lights to match what the weather service is saying,” he said, later stressing the company isn’t making the call as to what’s safe or not.
Local governments using the lights would have the ability to override the light color should conditions warrant, Soter said. The recent Michigan Technological University graduate said the idea was another source of information that could be especially useful to beaches with little or no staffing to change traditional flag indicators.
A $12,000 grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians will pay for the lights, Mills said. It’ll add another layer of warnings to signs already telling of the dangers piers pose during rough waters when high waves can sweep people to their deaths — and have.
There are also warning signs telling of the added risk for rip currents around the manmade structures, Mills said.
There’s a sizeable crowd of people who appreciate a decent wave, he said.
“Of course when it gets a little wavy that’s when people love to body surf, and of course we have a pretty large surf following and a kite surfing following ... as well,” he said.
Lights, signs and fancy algorithms can’t beat actual trained lifeguards and public education on how to survive rip currents, said Dave Benjamin, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Association’s executive director of public relations and project management. He thinks it’s great the funding exists to develop a rip current forecast model but wishes safety education and staffing beaches got the same kind of attention and money.
Even lights that can change instantaneously based on forecast data might be running on information updated every few hours, Benjamin said. Lifeguards can watch and react to water hazards that can go from green flag to red flag conditions in the space of an hour — they might struggle, though, with traditional flags if they’re shorthanded.
Cities that struggle to find lifeguards could aggressively recruit at high schools and colleges with swim or water polo teams, Benjamin said. Creating a junior lifeguard corps attracts more candidates as well. Plus, people drawn to the job typically seek out careers in other sectors hurting for new recruits: emergency medical responders, nurses and police.
In a city like Muskegon — another SwimSmart early adopter — Benjamin figures parking fees collected at the city beach could fund a lifeguard program four times over.
Sotek agreed the NWS surf forecast is very broad, giving predictions for far-reaching sectors and not individual beaches. That’s one of the reasons why the company gives each user an override option. He wants to add weather stations, cameras and other tools to SwimSmart lights that would feed data directly to the NWS. Enough data would make for more accurate, recent and localized forecasts.
No system is perfect and that includes SwimSmart, Sotek said. And even with its connectivity and future plans to improve beach condition forecasts, it can’t completely eliminate the risk of drowning.
“The other thing that’s important to mention is a warning system is exactly that, some people will obey it and some people won’t, and we understand that, and that it’s not the only tool that can help with water safety,” he said.
Mills agreed lifeguards might be a good idea, noting the city’s been without them since the 1990s. But candidates are scarce. Even though there may be room in the budget to hire those who do take the training, the whole city’s short-staffed. Add to that questions of legal liability that cities with lifeguards do face and it’s a complicated call to make.
“I would love to bring back a lifeguard, we just need to talk about the logistics of that,” he said.
The NWS surf forecast will resume around Memorial Day and continue into September as conditions allow, NWS Meteorologist Brian Adam said. It includes information like swim risks, wave heights, water temperatures and wind speeds and directions and can be found online at https://weather.gov/beach/apx.
