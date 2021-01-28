TRAVERSE CITY — Two resolutions have been written by Grand Traverse County commissioners. One calls on commissioners to maintain the same etiquette and professional behavior in video meetings as they would in a traditional meeting.
Another aims to censure board Co-chairman Ron Clous for displaying a gun during a livestreamed public meeting, calling his behavior a violation of the county’s ethics policy.
A special meeting is being held at 1 p.m. Thursday Jan. 28, with the Resolution of Redress written by commission Chairman Rob Hentschel on the agenda for approval. The resolution declares the display of weapons while members of the public are speaking inappropriate. It also denounces bullying.
The Resolution of Censure, written by Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson and sent to his fellow commissioners Monday, is not on Thursday’s agenda.
Both resolutions were spurred by Clous’ actions during public comment at the Jan. 20 Board of Commissioners meeting. Clous got up from his seat while Traverse City resident Keli MacIntosh was speaking about a Second Amendment resolution passed by the board in March. When Clous came back he was holding a rifle, which was on the screen for a few seconds.
MacIntosh and another speaker, Kate Dahlstrom, had asked the board to denounce the Proud Boys group in light of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capital that was supported by the organization. Members of the Proud Boys gave public comment at that March meeting supporting Grand Traverse County becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.
MacIntosh filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police, saying she felt threatened.
The incident caught national and international attention and was covered in multiple news outlets.
Closer to home, it spurred a letter calling for Clous’ resignation, which now has more than 1,300 signatures from residents, business owners and those representing community organizations. Attorney Michael Naughton, who wrote the letter, said both Republicans and Democrats have signed it.
“I just intended to write a letter to the Record-Eagle and this thing has taken on a life of its own,” Naughton said. “I’m glad these are people across the political spectrum who feel the same way I do.”
Naughton said he’s very surprised at the interest in his letter and has gotten calls and emails from people around the country, with quite a few coming from military veterans who are actively serving.
“I was really moved,” he said. “Their position was, ‘I’m not doing this sacrifice so guns can be used like this.’”
Naughton said he is disappointed by what he called Hentschel’s tone-deaf response to his letter, which was sent to all commissioners. Hentschel was also criticized for laughing at Clous’ display of the gun.
All members of the Traverse City Commission supported Naughton’s position by signing the letter. City Commissioner Christie Minervini issued a statement that the First Amendment rights of free speech, press, assembly and government petition are the most important in maintaining a democracy.
“This is exactly what Ms. MacIntosh was doing while a county commissioner brandished his weapon while another threw back his head in laughter,” Minervini said in her statement. “Even five days later, these men have doubled down, neither offering a reasonable explanation, nor acknowledging their recklessness with an apology.
“I know I speak for the entire city commission in asking for both,” Minervini said.
Hentschel’s resolution states the world is living in unprecedented times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “thrusting new technologies upon many who were unprepared.”
That has brought homes and workplaces together in new ways for which “notions of appropriate behavior and professional etiquette” are not yet established, it states.
It goes on to say that Clous’ display of the weapon was well-intentioned, but disturbed many members of the community and incited numerous discussions on the appropriateness of such a display, prompting the board to declare his behavior unacceptable.
Nelson’s resolution cites the ethics policy for county employees and appointed and elected officials, which requires them to “conduct themselves at the highest personal and professional standards to promote public confidence” and “avoid even the appearance of improper conduct.”
Nelson is asking that Clous be censured, which he said is a very serious action. It is a public admonition of Clous and a recognition from the board that he violated the ethics policy, Nelson said. It also lets the public know that the board recognizes that Clous’ actions were wrong, he said.
“Whether intentional or not, when we step on a necktie as a group we need to show the public that we understand that we made a mistake and we need to fix that,” said Nelson, who was elected to the board in November. “Anything we do as a commission, we need the public to understand that we are always willing to take comments from anybody about anything.”
He said Clous is a “good, hard-working commissioner” and believes his actions were unintentional and do not rise to the level of having to resign.
TraverseConnect, the region’s economic development corporation, has issued a statement criticizing Clous’ display. Chief Executive Officer Warren Call said the issue is divisive, especially for a community that tries to be as welcoming as possible to residents, visitors and businesses.
“Unfortunately the behavior displayed at that meeting undermines the collective community’s efforts,” Call said, adding that the business community is already hurting. “We don’t need to put any future hurdles in the way. The pandemic and the political acrimony are already harming our economy.”
