TRAVERSE CITY — Two resolutions, two policies and one letter written by a commissioner — all of which address the display of a rifle at a livestreamed Grand Traverse County Commission meeting — all but guarantee the issue will once again take up all the oxygen in the virtual room Wednesday.
One resolution aims to censure board Vice Chairman Ron Clous, who briefly displayed the weapon during public comment at the Jan. 20 regular meeting, while another declares the display of weapons while the public is speaking inappropriate and unacceptable.
The ethics policy is up for discussion and the policy that lays out board rules calls for changes that say board members may not respond to a public commenter either by verbal or non-verbal communication.
The letter, written by Commissioner Bryce Hundley, asks that Clous and board Chairman Rob Hentschel — who laughed at Clous’ actions — apologize to the board, to the county and directly to the woman they disrespected at the meeting.
Keli MacIntosh, who has since filed a report with the Michigan State Police regarding Clous’ actions, was asking the board to denounce the Proud Boys and voicing her objection to their being at a commission meeting last year, especially in light of their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
The issue has made national and international headlines and Hundley wrote that everyone he has spoken to about the issue is furious. More than 70 people spoke during public comment at a special meeting held Thursday, most of them asking for Clous’ and Hentschel’s resignations.
“ ... There are real world consequences to your cavalier attitude toward guns and insurrectionists,” Hundley wrote. “You are elected leaders, for pity’s sake. I’m resisting calling for your resignations right now because the next two years cannot be about Proud Boys and Ron Clous’ gun. When you elicit the kind and amount of community feedback that we’ve received this week and when you start generating international headlines that reflect poorly on the county you represent, you should be able to find the courage to say, ‘l’m sorry,’” he wrote.
A Resolution of Redress written by Hentschel was taken off the agenda of Thursday’s meeting after nearly five hours of public comment, with many people saying the resolution does little more than sweep the issue under the rug.
The resolution called Clous’ display “well-intentioned” but it nonetheless “disturbed many members of our community and incited numerous community discussions on the appropriateness of such a display.” It called on the board to use the same professional behavior in video conference meetings as they would in traditional boardroom meetings.
Another Resolution of Censure written by Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said that the two commissioners’ actions violated an ethics policy that all employees and appointed and elected officials are required to follow.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who asked for the county’s ethics policy to be placed on the agenda, said she was on an ad hoc committee that worked on the policy. It is supposed to be reviewed at the beginning of every year, which has not yet been done, she said.
Plus, it’s pretty relevant, Coffia said. She said she believed both Clous and Hentschel violated the policy.
Coffia said she would like to see both commissioners take responsibility for their actions and apologize to the community. If they had done so in the beginning people would still have been angry, but much of the turmoil could have been avoided, she said.
“The fact that this has gone on for two weeks is absurd,” Coffia said.
Commissioners are elected and thereby can’t be removed from office except by recall or by governor in a cumbersome process that is not used very often. Commissioner can, however, be removed from their leadership positions on the board.
The board meets at 8 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
