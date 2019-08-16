TRAVERSE CITY — Seven years of planning. Two years of construction. One brand new elementary school.
The ribbon was cut and the building was blessed in front of hundreds of onlookers during the opening ceremony for the Immaculate Conception Elementary School on Thursday. The first day of school is still weeks away, but students and their families eagerly entered the hallways and then made their way to their classrooms for a tour.
“You hope the beauty brings them closer to the church teachings,” Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools Superintendent Mike Buell said. “That formation of the heart coupled with the education of the mind can produce remarkable citizens. For the kids, coming in here to a safe and loving environment, having that heart and mind together makes this a hard place to equal.”
The two-story brick building maintains a historical look from the outside, but it features many of the trappings of a cutting-edge school on the inside. Enrollment is at about 550 students, Principal Jessica Lesinski said, with six preschool classrooms, three Pre-K rooms and four rooms each for kindergarten through fifth grade.
Lesinski called the new school “an overabundant blessing.”
“It’s so humbling. You can’t even believe that it’s actually here, that it’s actually happening,” she said. “When you put children of God in here who are filled with the urge and excitement to learn and pray, it just lights up the hallways.”
Statues of saints representing each of the five parishes that feed into the school will line the hallways outside the first-floor classrooms. A science and innovation center along with music and art rooms take up a good part of the second floor. Stretching from floor to ceiling and overlooking the staircase in the main corridor is the old stained glass window from the previous elementary school.
Nearly every classroom on the first floor has exits to the outside and mudrooms with heated floors to catch any dirt or — when the weather gets cold — melting snow that might be stuck to students’ shoes and boots.
Two wooden doors open up to the chapel on the second floor and a second stained glass window that tells the story of the angel Gabriel coming down from heaven to tell Mary that she has been chosen to carry the Messiah. The original crucifix from the Immaculate Conception church built in the early 1900s hangs high above the alter.
Buell called Rick Skendel, the man who designed the school, the “architect of everything beautiful — of holiness and beauty.”
“Right from when you pull up to when you are in the hallways to when you get in a classroom, there’s no escaping that this about about good faith and good academics,” Buell said. “This is all well-intentionally thought out, from the playground to the chapel. This is a holy space that is academically rigorous.”
The final price tag on the school will be close to $16 million. Wayne Muller, GTACS director of advancement and foundation, said they have raised $15.5 million but still have “a few hundred thousand” left to go.
“That’s our millage. A lot of people giving a lot of money,” Mueller said. “Everybody has a bit of ownership of this school.”
Mueller said every ounce of hard work will be worth it when the students finally get in the building on the first day of school.
That will happen Sept. 3.
