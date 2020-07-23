TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of attacking two teenage sisters with a hammer, threatening them with a handgun and holding them in his car against their will, stood mute Thursday while his attorney entered a not guilty plea.
Brandon Reyes, 20, was charged with 13 felonies including one count of torture, several counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearms violation.
Reyes, represented by attorney Jesse Williams, was arraigned in a remote hearing in front of 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers who set bond at $250,000 with a tether and house arrest.
"For all intents and purposes it came extremely close to a homicide several times throughout the series of events that gave rise to the charges," said Kyle Attwood, Grand Traverse County chief assistant prosecuting attorney.
The charges stem from Reyes' arrest by a Grand Traverse County Sheriff K-9 deputy Sunday, ending an hours-long search for Reyes and the older of two sisters he is accused of attacking. The search began after the younger of the sisters, 13, reported the assault first to her mother and then to police, a law enforcement document shows.
She was treated at Munson Health Center's emergency room and released from the hospital Monday.
The girl's older sister, 15, remains hospitalized in Munson's intensive care unit, Attwood said, and will require at least one surgery as a result of injuries investigators said she sustained at Reyes' hand.
Attwood described the details of what he said was an ambush of the two teens by Reyes. Investigators said Reyes put a gun to the older girl's head attempting to force her to jump off a bridge. Attwood said when the girl refused, Reyes pointed the gun at her younger sister.
Law enforcement officials previously said Reyes was a friend of the family and arranged to meet the girls on Lafranier Road in East Bay Township to return a backpack.
Attwood said the older girl at one point attempted to run away and Reyes responded by intentionally backing over her with his gray Chrysler 300.
"There's going to be a mental health component to this case regardless," said Williams, who with Reyes' agreement, waived statutory time requirements regarding a probable cause conference and a preliminary examination.
Williams requested a $25,000 bond and house arrest, while Attwood requested bond not be set at less than "several hundred thousand dollars."
Rodgers set bond at $250,000 cash or surety, with house arrest on a tether, a no contact order for the teens and their family, and instructed that Reyes only be released from house arrest for medical appointments or court dates.
A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6, a preliminary examination for Aug. 13 in front of Judge Michael Stepka, unless Williams later decides more time is required, court documents show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.