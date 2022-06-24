When Grand Rapids singer and songwriter Hannah Rose Graves plays northern Michigan this summer, it will be a case of “back to the future.”
That’s because the popular performer has returned to what she calls the “Miles Davis style of leading a band.”
For years, the popular West Michigan singer and her band, The GravesTones, regaled audiences with an eclectic blend of soul, funk, blues and jam-band vibes, allowing different musicians to “paint their own colors and keep it creative and interesting” within the bounds of a particular song structure.
After experimenting with different styles and projects — including the country, folk and Americana-leaning Benzing Graves Collective – Graves is now revisiting her GravesTones roots with an even more eclectic groove.
“Lately, I’m bringing back the old-school GravesTones-style lineup with hired guns for each performance. That way I get to feature my favorite heaver-hitters,” she explained, noting she’s enjoying her fusion of funk, soul and rock with old-school country and Americana.
“My band now is a continued evolution of that. Really starting to get back to my blues, soul, R&B roots currently. Most of my lyrical content is based on real people and events. I love storytelling.”
Graves will crisscross the state with her band during a robust summer of performances that includes Smiling Acres Music Festival in Trufant in early July and Pond Jam in Kalkaska County in early September. She’ll also play Big Fam Music & Arts Festival in Farwell and Cowpie Music Festival south of Grand Rapids.
She also hopes to head on tour South and out West — “making my lifelong dream of traveling and sharing my music a reality.”
Fans can expect a musical stew, combining Graves’ myriad influences and passions.
“I think I want to fuse all of those things and I think I’ve found a way to do that concisely to make it more radio-friendly, more poppy, more simple,” she insisted. “I’ve kind of like a blend of all those genres.”
She’ll also be releasing a GravesTones EP that was recorded live at Third Coast Recording Co. in Grand Haven prior to the pandemic, along with a release by the Benzing Graves Collective and a couple of singles.
“It’s been a prolific few years for writing, that’s for sure, with the help of many wonderful souls along the way, of course,” she said.
