TRAVERSE CITY — Area snowfall is running at about half its yearly average.
Northern Michigan snow lovers are reeling with disappointment. Yet as was shown recently in Texas, too much winter can threaten both comfort and life.
Locally such events could include the winter of 1996–97, which saw a record total of 194-plus inches of snow. And they would definitely include the never-to-be-forgotten Blizzard of ’78.
Yet those relatively recent occurrences pale beside the blizzard-laden 1880s. Winter after winter, multiple storms howled across the country, following each other so closely that there was no time to thaw or dig out between them. Towns and farms were literally buried under mounds of roof-high snow and thousands of people died.
The storms began in October 1880, with the densest onslaught occurring from December 1885 through March 1888. They surged across the Great Plains, through the Great Lakes, and on to the East Coast. Collectively they are considered the worst outbreak of blizzards in the nation’s history.
And 140 years ago this weekend, northern Michigan experienced one of those raging blizzards. It struck at the tail end of what became known variously as the Black Winter, The Hard Winter and The Horrible Winter.
But the cold, harsh months of 1880-81 are probably best known as “The Long Winter,” a phrase taken from the title of one of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” books. Those works of historical fiction are based on the real-life events of Wilder’s childhood. Meteorologists have studied her description of that challenging winter, and judged it accurate.
Native American records also attest to that winter’s intensity. Various tribes produced pictorial calendars, and they provide evidence of the strength of the “Hard Winter.” Two such calendars, the John K. Bear and Big Missouri calendars, both label the winter of 1880-81 as “hard winter deep snow.”
And in February of 1881 that “deep snow” was just getting deeper. Yet another of an apparently unending string of blizzards descended upon the then-14-year-old Laura’s home in eastern South Dakota. This storm then bowled east into northern Michigan.
Photos from the Traverse Area District Library’s Historic Archives give some sense of the storm’s aftermath.
One shows the stark image of a woman in black standing on a towering mound of snow. Her head is higher than the roof rising in the background.
A second image looks west down Front Street, probably taken a day or two after the blizzard. Large piles of snow remain, although roofs have been cleared and streets plowed.
Unfortunately, the 1881 issues of Traverse City’s newspaper at that time, the Grand Traverse Herald, are not available. But the March 3rd Crawford Chronicle, out of Grayling, gives a detailed description of that February blizzard’s march into northern Michigan.
“One of the severest storms of the season of this section, commenced on Saturday afternoon last [February 26th, 1881], at about three o’clock, and rained incessantly till Sunday eve, with the mercury at about 40 above when the wind, which was in the South, shifted round to the north and snow commenced falling and continued with unabated interest throughout Monday, and subsided on the following morning, Tuesday, the 1st inst. Meanwhile the mercury kept gradually falling, and throughout Monday and the balance of the storm, it stood at about zero.
One of the many casualties of the storm was the detention of trains on the Mackinaw division of the MCRR. The mail and express from the North, which is due at this place at 11:20, remained at Gaylord all day Monday, not daring to pull-out in the face of such a storm without a snowplow to clear the track ahead, which was reported to be drifted, in places, with from 2 to 4 feet of snow.”
In the 1880 strain delays could lead to significant hardship, because trains were the primary means of both passenger and freight travel. This was especially true in winter, when waterways were frozen and roads impassable.
The arrival of travelers, mail, general merchandise and, most importantly, food, would all be halted by snow-blocked train lines. The MCRR line through Grayling appears to have been cleared relatively quickly. But such was not always the case.
A look at Wilder’s 1881 experience in eastern South Dakota, where she lived at the time,reveals such hardship. There the blizzards had arrived so frequently, and followed one another so closely, that most train travel had been halted as early as December.
By February, people isolated on farms or small towns literally were on starvation diets.
Tragedy also occurred because this was an era before long-term weather forecasting. Major blizzards caught many people off guard and out in the open, where many would perish. Perhaps the most infamous of such American blizzards was the “Children’s Blizzard” of January, 1888. It hit the Great Plains so unexpectedly, and with such strength, that 235 people died trying to reach their homes or some other place of safety. Many of those who perished were children sent home from school as the storm approached.
So while modern-day snow lovers are missing northern Michigan’s usual 100-plus inches of snow, it is well to remember that snow can bring tragedy as well as joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.