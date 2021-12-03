TRAVERSE CITY — Far before the bats and pumpkins get tucked back into storage, out come the Christmas trees and jingle bells.
Yuletide paraphernalia has been in stores since early fall, and all the commercials have revolved around holiday gift-giving — as a society, we sure love the jolly season.
Already, our small town communities have started getting into the spirit, planning parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and special Shop Small events. And even though we aren’t out of the pandemic evergreens yet, traditions are getting back on track. Here’s a smattering of those taking place from Interlochen to Petoskey.
First up, there are two productions of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” From Dec. 9-12, the Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division will perform the classic ballet at their Corson Auditorium. Tickets are $32 for adults and $14 for students, with evening and matinee showtimes available. Visit interlochen.org to purchase tickets.
On Dec. 11 and 12, Crooked Tree Arts Center’s School of Ballet is presenting their production of “The Nutcracker” at Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor after a year without live audiences.
“The relationship between an audience and dance artists is palpable. As dancers, we work to emotionally move our audiences and transport them to an alternate reality or fantasy land, as is the case with Nutcracker,” said Heather Raue, CTAC School of Ballet artistic director.
“We are thrilled to be able to once again reengage with our audiences in those ways that are so integral to our performing art form.”
Tickets are as follows for matinee and evening performances: $30/$35 for adults, $5/$10 for students, and $50 for box seating. Productions require masks to be worn at all times. Visit greatlakescfa.org to purchase tickets.
Next are a couple of holiday concerts that will get you in the Christmas mood. Also taking place at Interlochen’s Corson Auditorium is “Home for the Holidays,” with the Traverse Symphony Orchestra performing holiday classics and new songs that embody the spirit of the season, with guest conductor and principal TSO trombonist Tom Riccobono dubbing this concert “a festival of carols.”
Last year, the TSO did not present any in-person shows, so being back to live performances is incredibly meaningful. “A shared experience in one space brings joy to musicians and our patrons alike,” said Becky Childs, director of marketing and box office operations for TSO.
“Our fabulous audience members stood with us through the shutdown, and now we are overjoyed to give back the holiday gift of music to our community.”
“Home for the Holidays” will be performed on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $28-$65/person and can be purchased at traversesymphony.org.
On Dec. 19 at 3 p.m., the “Holiday Handbell Concert,” featuring the TLC Handbell Choir performing your favorite holiday songs, is set to take place at the Traverse Area District Library. This concert is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.
Moving on to shopping opportunities, both Crooked Tree Arts Center (CTAC) locations are hosting special events promoting local and regional artists. CTAC-Traverse City is hosting its annual Merry Marketplace during the first three weekends in December, with the work of more than 20 artists for sale. And CTAC-Petoskey is revamping their Holiday Bazaar event, which takes place Dec. 10 — 23, featuring handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts by Michigan artists and artisans.
Through Dec. 30, Charlevoix Circle of Arts is hosting their annual holiday mARkeT. This year, over 40 artists are participating with everything from fine art, to handmade ornaments and holiday decor, jewelry, soaps and spa products, scarves, pottery, and food items for sale.
“We are so excited to have new artists and makers joining us this year,” said Erika Kilkenny, Charlevoix Circle of Arts administrative assistant. “Each year is new and fresh with a beautiful selection at various price points for all to shop local.”
And finally, the annual Festival of Trains returns. From Dec. 18-31, this family-friendly locomotive festival takes place at the First Christian Church on S. Airport Road. A holiday tradition since 1991, the Festival of Trains is a delightful, hands-on experience for all. Tickets are $5/person (4 & under are free of charge), and a Festival Pass is $30 and includes 2 adults and up to 3 children.
So, if you’re looking to enjoy a live performance or if you’d rather get some more shopping done, consider checking out any one of these holiday offerings — they’ll get you in the spirit faster than Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” I promise!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.