TRAVERSE CITY — A hearing has been scheduled in the criminal case against former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Todd Ritter, where a judge will hear arguments regarding previously ordered financial restitution, court records show.
Ritter was sentenced to 16 months to 10 years in prison Jan. 15, after pleading guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor, stemming from accused misconduct while running the jail.
Ritter had a 20-plus-year history with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department when he was forced to resign April 11, 2019, after an internal investigation found the lewd text messages and explicit photographs of former inmates on his department-issued cellphone and laptop, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
A hearing Feb. 19 in before 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin Elsenheimer will address a financial restitution order of $11,307.95, entered as part of sentencing.
The restitution amount was to include $1,760 in boarding costs for a woman incarcerated in the jail who Ritter inappropriately promoted to trustee and $9,300 incurred as many as eight people incarcerated in Grand Traverse County’s jail were transferred to Leelanau County’s jail.
Ritter is currently lodged in the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, a quarantine facility responsible for intake processing, prior to assignment to a correctional facility.
Ritter’s earliest release date is May 12, 2022, information from the Michigan Department of Corrections shows.
Ritter has also asked the court to be assigned an appellate attorney, filings show.
