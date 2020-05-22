TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan dining rooms are opening for the first time in months.
Dane Porter, director of operations for Traverse City-based Magnum Hospitality, said all their restaurants will be open for dine-in eating during the holiday weekend — Pearl's in Elk Rapids, Cafe Sante in Boyne City and both Red Mesa restaurants in Traverse City and Boyne City.
"Things will look a lot different," he said.
The Red Mesa restaurants will be the only ones with first-come, first-served seating and those who show up after 50 percent capacity is met must wait in their vehicles until space opens up.
Pearl's will offer call-ahead seating and Cafe Sante will have reservation-only seating, Porter said.
There will be missing or blocked off tables. Some plexiglass dividers will be installed.
Porter said most workers are eager to return and for the traditional summer kick-off they didn't know whether they'd even have. Employees comfortable returning to work will be wearing masks, and those who aren't yet ready won't be forced to return, he said.
"Though four days notice did make for some scrambling," Porter said. "We are excited for this opportunity we're given. We want to show we can do it responsibly."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week said depending on how the partial re-opening goes in northern Michigan, other parts of the state could progress toward re-opening or the economy could be forced to clamp shut again.
Porter said the up north hospitality industry workers are aware of the importance of that influence.
"We feel that responsibility and we want to make sure we get it right, both for our staff's and our guests' safety. We want to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe," Porter said.
Some Elk Rapids restaurants won't open for the holiday weekend because they simply couldn't get ready with such short notice.
"Opening after being closed for two months is like opening a new restaurant," said Karen Simpson, who owns the Elk Rapids General Store and Cellar 152, a gourmet food shop and restaurant. She also chairs the village’s downtown development authority.
The DDA bulk ordered sanitation products, masks and gloves to offer to businesses that may need them, she said.
Simpson also said she told Elk Rapids' business operators to remember they are in control of their own shops. They can let in the appropriate number of people and enforce mask policies in their own businesses.
"I think it can be done safely if we maintain control and are communicative with our guests," Simpson said.
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Reporter Brooke Kansier contributed to this report.
