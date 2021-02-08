TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy's Colin Slack inbounded the ball to Nate Gonzalez, marking the start of the high school basketball season in northern Michigan.
Referees, spectators and players alike wore masks, and games featured no opening tip. The visitors instead received the ball at midcourt to start play.
Hand sanitizer and free masks sat on a small table near the entrance to Traverse City Christian School.
Inside, about 50 mask-wearing parents and students watched the first high school basketball game in Traverse City since March 12, 2020, the day the novel coronavirus shut down high school sports statewide.
Traverse City Christian beat Grand Traverse Academy 72-20, but the fact a game occurred became much more important than the score.
"I've been looking forward to this for a long time," said Dana Broderick, watching from the bleachers as her son Brock scored a game-high 26 points in Traverse City Christian's 74-17 opening-game win over Grand Traverse Academy. "We've been waiting since November, when it was supposed to start."
Several area teams began their seasons as soon as allowed Monday, including boys basketball teams from Mancelona to Manton to Gaylord St. Mary, as well as Benzie Central's girls.
"The guys were so excited," Manton boys basketball coach Ryan Hiller said. "Surprising to me, it was just like riding a bike. The hustle was there."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services relented late last week, allowing sports to return as soon as Monday after previously pushing them back to at least Feb. 22. In order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, teams are allowed only two spectators per player and coach in attendance, and everyone must wear masks.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association also relaxed some rules, allowing teams to play up to three times per week instead of two in order to get in as many games s possible in a condensed six-week season.
Benzie Central girls basketball coach said a season-opening loss to Ludington, the score didn't matter as much as the challenge the Huskies battled in a much bigger Orioles squad.
"We went from no contact for a month to Ludington, a playsical Class B team," Benzie Central girls basketball coach Sarah Ross said. "It was very different, and that physicality was good for us."
