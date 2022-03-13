TRAVERSE CITY — On Nov. 30, a fatal shooting at Oxford High School left four people dead, seven injured and students and staff in Michigan schools shaken in the weeks to come.
In the first week and a half in December, more than 100 schools in Michigan saw “copycat” threats made in their communities.
Traverse City Area Public Schools students and staff dealt with their own share of threats, which included online messages or written notes that warned students not to go to school. Some of these threats pushed administrators to cancel school and sparked fear in students and families left to imagine the unthinkable.
“It’s really terrifying not knowing what’s gonna happen when you’re at school because it’s supposed to be a safe environment,” said Gwen Urbain, a senior at Central High School. “And at that time, it didn’t really feel too safe.”
In the days and weeks that followed the shooting at Oxford High School, school administrators and politicians in Michigan looked for ways to make their hallways and classrooms more safe, including increasing police presence in schools.
In December, Michigan’s House of Representatives increased appropriations for the 2021-22 fiscal year for school resource officers (SROs) from $10 million to $50 million.
Bridge Michigan reported that the increase was a direct response to the shooting at Oxford High School. According to bill sponsor Rep. Gary Howell (R-Mineral), the school’s SRO disarmed the student accused of carrying out the shooting while the weapon still had rounds of ammunition left in it.
Recently, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner wrote a letter, co-signed by Traverse City Chief of Police Jeffrey J. O’Brien and Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley, asking the state legislature to allocate additional funding for SROs in its annual appropriations bill so as to make the dollars available non-competitive and available to all secondary schools in the state.
SROs could be a safe person for students to confide in, protect school buildings in the event someone has a dangerous weapon or educate students on drug safety, VanWagoner said. As superintendent of Alpena Public Schools, VanWagoner worked with SROs and saw how they positively impacted that school district, he said.
“I thought that they were critical and I thought (they) had great relationships with our kids, were actively part of our school community,” VanWagoner said.
TCAPS would need SROs from the sheriff’s department and the city police department because of the geography of the school district. They would likely patrol TCAPS halls in plain clothes and with their duty-issued firearms, O’Brien and Bensley said.
TCAPS previously had SROs, but they were disbanded just over a decade ago due to a lack of funding, Bensley said. Both O’Brien and Bensley heralded SROs as invaluable resources for schools.
SROs can support staff, address criminal situations at schools more immediately and make schools overall more safe, especially with the number of school shootings in recent years, O’Brien and Bensley said. Ideally, SROs would also act as role models for students and help redirect kids who they think are going down a path that would wind them up in legal trouble, O’Brien said.
“If I had my way, I’d have a police officer in every one of our schools,” O’Brien said.
A contested position
The first school-based officer program began in Flint, Michigan in the 1950s, but SROs became widespread in U.S. schools during the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to a 2013 report by the National Center for Education Statistics, the percentage of students who reported the presence of security guards and/or police officers in their schools increased from 54 percent in 1999 to 70 percent in 2003.
Since then, after major school shootings, the federal government has pushed for funding SROs to keep schools safe. Along with the expansion of school resource officer programs across the county, came research about their effect on students and their ability to keep schools safe.
Some data show that schools with a regular police presence are more likely to refer students to law enforcement for various offenses, including low-level offenses. In the past few years, there have also been incidents in which students are brutalized or arrested at school for low-level offenses, such as Kaia Rolle, who was put in zip tie handcuffs and changed with battery at 6 years old in her Orlando elementary school in 2019.
“They’re just not the answer because having police has not stopped any of the violence that actually happens in schools,” said Ruth Idakula, program coordinator for the Dignity in Schools Campaign (DSC).
DSC is a coalition of about 100 organizations that work around dismantling what civil rights advocates call the “school-to-prison pipeline,” or the ways in which schools and the criminal justice system are intertwined. DSC is staunchly opposed to SROs as they are linked with higher arrests among young people and can make students feel unsafe in schools, Idakula said.
SROs can be particularly harmful toward students of color, LGBT students or students with disabilities, Idakula said.
“Over many years of study and research throughout the country, particularly in what we have grown to call marginalized communities … you find that there is kind of like less tolerance around any kind of behavior that is deemed ‘negative’,” Idakula said.
In 2020, when Black Lives Matter protests took place throughout the U.S., there was a wide-scale push to get police officers out of schools. Advocates against school resource officers argue that police presence in schools often blurs the line between criminal behavior and behaviors that just need to be disciplined by school staff.
“In terms of student safety, really the research says that SROs may detect more crime, but also that their presence is associated with sort of increased use of exclusionary discipline and criminalization of student behavior,” said Peri Stone-Palmquist, executive director of Student Advocacy Center of Michigan.
SAC works with underserved families to help keep their children in school and handle disciplinary actions.
SAC does not support school resource officers, Stone-Palmquist said. There is not enough research to suggest they are largely effective at keeping schools safer, and their presence often correlates with more kids entering the criminal legal system at an early age, she said, which has consequences, especially for students of color.
“I understand the intent, but sometimes we have to think about what the impact is, not just what our intent is,” Stone-Palmquist said. “It’s just a high cost, right?”
For two school districts in the region, the implementation of an SRO has worked well.
In Benzie County, both Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools and Benzie County Central Schools have school resource officers whose positions are funded by a four-year, 0.18-mill tax that was passed by voters in 2018. The tax will be back on Benzie county residents’ ballots in Nov. 2022, and both of the schools’ superintendents hope it passes again.
Benzie’s SRO, Deputy Geoff Miller, is stationed at the middle and high school campus, but he also works with elementary-aged kids on safety lessons. Benzie Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said Miller helps her create and execute emergency preparedness procedures, acts as a liaison between the schools and emergency services, deals with law enforcement issues and does not get involved in routine disciplinary matters.
“It’s really been more of a resource. I haven’t had any situations where I felt like it wasn’t a safe place for kids, it wasn’t good for kids,” Erfourth said. “I have nothing but positives to say about that partnership that we’ve developed.”
Jeff Tousley, superintendent of Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, said his school district’s SRO has been a positive influence and resource in his district as well. He said Frankfort-Elberta has not seen any issues with how the SRO treats students.
“Every community has different needs,” Tousley said. “Our SRO has helped our district.”
If his letter goes unanswered and unsupported by the legislature, VanWagoner said he’ll continue looking for ways to bring SROs into TCAPS secondary buildings. The school district would need additional funding for that to be possible, VanWagoner said.
T
he root of the problem
Despite the nervousness she felt in December around her school, Urbain said Central now feels more safe.
As for having officers in schools, Urbain said she would appreciate them, but it would make her feel a bit on edge at first until she got used to it. It would also feel scary to think her school needed an officer on site, she said.
Will Unger, a junior at Traverse City Central High School, said he is not entirely sure how he feels about the idea of having an armed officer dedicated to his school.
On the one hand, he doesn’t like the idea of being surveilled by an officer or feeling that his school is unsafe enough to warrant an SRO. On the other hand, he sees how having an officer onsite might protect the school from worst-case-scenarios.
If their school does get an SRO, Unger and Urbain both said they hope an increase in mental health services comes with it.
“I wish that we could address the problem before it got to the point where these increased security measures and stuff like that would be necessary,” Unger said.
As opposed to increased police presence in schools, SAC and DSC advocate for schools to move away from punitive measures when addressing student behavior and towards a more mental health-focused approach. Idakula and Stone-Palmquist said this should be done in collaboration with the local community as well.
“What I’m talking about does require more people in the schools and I think that requires funding, and I think that’s what our schools need,” Stone-Palmquist said.
For VanWagoner, TCAPS would ideally have both bolstered mental health resources and well-funded SROs.
The TCAPS administration is continuing to look for more mental health professionals to add to staff, but some of those positions have proved difficult to fill, VanWagoner said. He added that he is grateful for and supportive of the increased funding toward mental health resources proposed in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal.
“We welcome and will absolutely support additional mental health services in our buildings and look to hopefully find some of those professionals, even though there aren’t many out there,” VanWagoner said. “We also think a piece of the puzzle is also the support of school resource officers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.