TRAVERSE CITY — A local government board is set to consider adopting a resolution lauding U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who represents the First Congressional District.
The resolution in front of Grand Traverse County Commissioners aims to recognize Bergman's accomplishments and service, including his support for the Second Amendment, high-speed internet and cuts to government regulations, as well as his stated opposition to any bill that would eliminate the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions.
The resolution was brought forward for Wednesday's meeting by Commission Vice-chair Ron Clous, who recently put the county in the international spotlight when he displayed a rifle during public comment at a livestreamed meeting.
It is on the meeting's consent agenda, which allows for a group of routine, procedural and non-controversial items to be voted on together without discussion.
Any commissioner can pull an item off the consent agenda, which is what Commissioner Bryce Hundley plans to do.
Hundley said Bergman's actions leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; his decision to sign onto a lawsuit filed by Texas challenging election results in Michigan and three other states; and immediately after, when Congress reconvened and Bergman voted to overturn the election are "shameful."
"To have my own Congressman support the Texas lawsuit against Michigan, to have voted the way he did after a coup attempt ... I'm furious with Jack Bergman," Hundley said.
Hundley said he is angry that Clous thought the resolution would pass unnoticed on the consent agenda and that he brought it forward, especially after his decision to grab his gun during a meeting drew international headlines.
"One month later the same guy puts this on the agenda," Hundley said, likening it to a poke in the eye or a spit in the face of the community. "The guy they're calling a hero was trying to nullify the votes of 81 million Americans and I won't have it."
Clous did not a call for comment from the Record-Eagle.
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said he has not made up his mind on how he'll vote on the resolution, saying there may be reasons for it that he's not aware of.
"I don't know why we are dipping our toe into that water at this point," Nelson said. "I would rather we focus more on county business at this time."
Hundley also is angry the board will take up time debating another symbolic resolution.
"I think I've been pretty clear in my two years on the board that divisive resolutions that have no impact and serve no purpose have no business being on the county agenda," Hundley said. "We have other important things to do and it's harmful to our community."
The board passed a Pandemic Resolution in January that states the county board does not support the sheriff's department or the county prosecutor's office spending any money to arrest or prosecute anyone for violating state orders regarding COVID-19 guidelines. It also calls on residents and businesses to act responsibly and use their own good judgement regarding the pandemic.
In April the county board passed a resolution declaring its support for regional economic reopening in which a letter was sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking her to roll back public health restrictions that have caused emotional and financial havoc to the business community.
The board also passed a resolution in March declaring public funds may not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to enforce any measures contradicting it.
In Aug. 2019 commissioners said "yes" to a resolution supporting construction of a new gas and oil pipeline by Enbridge and leaving Line 5 in place until its completion.
More recently, a resolution to censure Clous for his gun display was turned down on a 3-3 vote, while no action was taken on another Resolution of Redress that would have declared the display of weapons while a member of the public is speaking inappropriate.
Hundley said he expects the Bergman resolution to pass and he and other board members and residents who don't support it will be seen as having sanctioned it.
"It will pass and it will be the county that celebrates this guy," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.