TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners voted to not censure one of its members for displaying a rifle in response to a public commenter during a board meeting.
Commissioners split Wednesday, voting 3-3 to turn down the Resolution of Censure, with Vice-chair Ron Clous, who held up the weapon, recusing himself from the vote. Commission Chair Rob Hentschel, who has been criticized for laughing at Clous' display, voted "no" along with commissioners Brad Jewett and Penny Morris.
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson wrote and submitted the resolution, but said he wasn't disappointed by the vote as he is one of seven commissioners.
"I wanted the board to be able to move on and do the board's business," Nelson said. "I hope the issue will die down because we have a lot of things we need to work on and that's a distraction."
The rifle incident took place at the Jan. 20 meeting during public comment while Keli MacIntosh asked the board to denounce the Proud Boys. The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident after MacIntosh filed a report.
County residents are angry and have demanded apologies and resignations from Clous and Hentschel, saying their actions have embarrassed their constituents. The incident also generated national and international headlines.
Clous didn't respond to a cal seeking comment, nor did he say anything during Wednesday's meeting. Hentschel declined to comment, stating it's time to move on.
Jewett said he had done a lot of thinking about the issue.
"No matter what we do it won't be enough for either side," Jewett said. "I for one do not believe in apologizing myself for someone else's actions."
Jewett said he does not have a clear answer on whether Clous' actions were illegal.
"If it wasn't illegal and it wasn't criminal, then I don't know if we can discipline somebody for their actions," he said before the vote.
Employees are not allowed to have any kind of weapon on any Grand Traverse County property or anywhere that county business is conducted unless they have authorization from the county administrator, according to a county policy.
Violation of the policy can result in termination of employment, the policy states.
County civil counsel Kit Tholen defined censure as a formal expression of disapproval, adding that when a member of the U.S. House of Representatives or Senate is censured it is considered a public humiliation.
An elected commissioner cannot be forced to resign, but fellow board members can remove them from leadership positions on the board and from committee appointments, Tholen said.
Morris said she did not support censure as she believes Clous has done nothing illegal.
"At the end of day if we give people their pound of flesh they're not going to be satisfied," Morris said. "If we don't the story is going to be the board doesn't care what other members do."
Apologize where it's due and move forward, Morris said.
Nelson said the board has rightfully been asked by thousands what it is going to do about the incident. He said high school students, retired people, Democrats, Republicans, other elected officials, trade associations, the business community, visitors from across the county and more have asked the board to do something and move on.
Nelson said he does not believe what Clous did was violent or intimidating and he should not have to resign. But he believes Clous violated the county's ethics policy.
"We are violating the ethics policy if we do not enforce it," Nelson said. "Censure tells our citizens that we hold ourselves accountable."
The vote followed more than an hour of public comment, with many continuing to call for Clous and Hentschel to step down and to apologize to the community — neither of which has come in the two weeks following their actions.
"We're frustrated because you're not listening," said Jody, who did not give her last name.
Speakers are given 3 minutes to weigh in and a new procedure in which they are automatically muted at the 3-minute mark was put into place at Wednesday's livestreamed meeting because of what Hentschel said were "bad actors" who showed up at the Jan. 28 special meeting. There was nearly five hours of public comment at that meeting, occasionally interrupted by some who unmuted themselves to swear and jeer at speakers or play music.
Christine Uribe called the change ironic.
"When will this board condemn the bad actors sitting next to you, specifically Clous and Hentschel?" Uribe said.
David Biegenawski, an attorney and firearms advocate, said the incident needs to be put into perspective, that the two commissioners are being bullied.
"Back when we had in-person meetings an average citizen could walk into the front door of a county commission meeting with an AR-15 strapped to his front ... he could have a fully-loaded 12-gauge shotgun slung over his shoulder and a handgun on his side, sit in the front row 15 feet away from the chairman and stare at him the whole meeting," Biegenowski said. "That is perfectly legal."
In related business the board unanimously approved an amendment to board rules that states a commissioner shall not comment or respond to a person who is addressing the board, either by verbal or non-verbal communication. The change was brought forward by Morris, who called it proactive.
Coffia called the change sensible and forward-looking, but said it does not solve the public relations and leadership crisis the board now faces. Coffia also brought forward the county's ethics policy for an annual review, which is especially important in light of recent events, she said. She was given the go-ahead to write up some suggested changes to the policy that she will bring to a future meeting.
A Resolution of Redress that would have declared the display of weapons while a member of the public is speaking inappropriate and unacceptable was also on the agenda. The board did not take up the resolution for discussion or action.
