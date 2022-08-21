TRAVERSE CITY — Scientists at Northwestern University have discovered a new method that may break down PFAS compounds, converting them to less harmful byproducts for disposal.

These findings of the Evanston, Ill., university chemists, published Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Science, could have significant implications for communities in Michigan with sites identified as having PFAS contamination, a local advocate says.

“We need to see if it can be scaled so that it can be done on a widespread basis,” said Anthony Spaniola, co-chair of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. “But if it can, and I’m hopeful that it can, it really could be a big step forward — and a critical piece of this process of ridding our environment of PFAS.”

According to scientists, one particular advantage of this new method is that it requires much lower temperatures than other strategies that have been attempted in the past. In a description of the process in the Aug. 18 university publication Northwestern Now, the breakthrough is described as beheading{span} PFAS, causing the group of manufactured chemicals “to fall apart into benign end products.”{/span}

“It’s exciting because of how simple — yet unrecognized — our solution is,” said William Dichtel, chemistry professor and lead researcher on the study, in an article published by the university.

PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a family of compounds in a category commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally. They were popular for decades for their non-stick and flame-resistant properties, but in recent years they’ve been linked to numerous health problems.

As these new disposal technologies are tested and confirmed, Spaniola said there needs to be a push for leaders to actually implement them, and to prevent the chemicals from entering the environment in the first place.

“We’re talking about protecting human health, human safety, and our environment, including the food that we eat, fish, wildlife, farm products,” he said. “We’ve got to attack this on a comprehensive and urgent basis.”