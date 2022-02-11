ELK RAPIDS —An accountant found no discrepancies or unusual activity in a local district library’s capital campaign, a draft report states, although records show some announced fundraising totals included verbal pledges in addition to cash on hand.
The report from Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth states $1,264,634.02 was in the Elk Rapids District Library’s capital campaign fund, while $182,900 in pledges, counted at one time in the fund total, was not received.
The report was not an audit or a review but rather a response by staff with the certified public accounting firm, to pre-approved tasks resulting from a negotiated contract between the firm and the board.
DG&N was first tasked with the job in December 2020, after an hours-long discussion during a contentious library board meeting regarding transparency of the capital campaign and questions regarding the accuracy of fundraising totals announced during board meetings without documentation.
The library board voted unanimously to pay DG&N to check bank statements, canceled checks, deposits and financial reports for a friends’ group and the capital campaign, and report back.
That was Dec. 10, 2020, and the cost for such an inquiry was estimated at $4,000 to $7,000, board minutes show.
As of Thursday, DG&N invoices show the library board has paid the firm $18,095.
A state mandate requires libraries to audit their finances every year, which Library Director Nannette Miller said runs about $6,000 and includes a lengthy bound report, copies for each board member and filing with the state.
The report from DG&N was three pages and Board President Tom Stephenson agreed the cost was quite a bit higher than expected, but said he was satisfied with the result.
DG&N also examined the finances of the Friends of the Elk Rapids District Library, a local nonprofit organization that conducts fundraisers to support the library.
No one expected the process to take two years, Stephenson said, adding that frequent phone calls from unnamed board members to DG&N also upped the bill.
“That helped increase the cost at the beginning, I read between the lines and said all calls from now on will go through me,” Stephenson said. “Board members may think they can just call but they’ve got to remember lawyers are $250 an hour, accountants are $80 an hour or more.”
DG&N at one point suggested ending the contract due to confusion caused by unnamed board members, Stephenson said, but he re-negotiated and a draft report was completed in December.
Laura Savoie, who is married to Stephenson and handles record-keeping for the capital campaign, was also able to speak with DG&N staff, he said.
The library board encountered similar issues in 2021 when frequent calls to attorneys with Foster Swift, Collins & Smith PC, a Grand Rapids firm that represents the library, resulted in thousands of dollars in legal bills, most of which involved phone calls to discuss personnel issues and Freedom of Information Act requests from the Record-Eagle, invoices show.
Stephenson, who earlier this week was re-appointed to the board by the Elk Rapids Village Council on a 7-1 vote, said he is optimistic those antics are over.
“A lot of the bad opinions of the library board are based on what happened in the past,” Stephenson said. “We’re seeking to be professional and run professional meetings and I think we’ve done that.”
There are new faces on the board — Mike Weber was appointed by the village council to fill the seat recently vacated by longtime board member Chuck Schuler, who resigned Jan. 14.
And Milton Township is interviewing candidates to fill Barb Johnson’s seat, following her resignation in November.
Stephenson said his short-term goal is for the library board to engage an outside firm to conduct a needs assessment, to help determine what the community wants in a library.
The capital campaign, which was suspended in 2021, was planned to pay for an expansion of Island House, the historic building which was gifted to the community decades ago and has housed the library since the 1940s.
A long-forgotten deed showing the building may be jointly owned between the village and Elk Rapids Township, helped put those plans on hold.
Which, Stephenson said, might turn out to be a positive development.
“Things have changed because of COVID,” Stephenson said. “The needs of the library are different. And we’re going to look at that.”
