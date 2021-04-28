TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s only full-time Indigenous affairs journalist will join the Record-Eagle newsroom in June, thanks to an expansion of the newspaper’s partnership with Report for America.
Sierra Clark, a current Mishigamiing Journalism Project fellow, will join the newsroom full-time in June. Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in freshwater science and sustainability from Western Michigan University, and worked as a volunteer educator and water technician before she was awarded a MJP fellowship last year.
In 2020, the Record-Eagle joined MJP and Indigenizing the News in an effort to train emerging Indigenous journalists and publish their work in news outlets across Michigan.
“Change starts locally and the Traverse City Record-Eagle is my hometown newspaper. I am excited to work for my community and to continue telling stories that uplift Indigenous voices,” Clark said. “The future in journalism is giving that narrative to BIPoC to tell it themselves through their own lens.”
Report for America on Tuesday announced Clark’s placement along with 299 other 2021 corps members assigned to more than 200 local newsrooms spread across the U.S. The Record-Eagle’s selection to host Michigan’s only dedicated Indigenous affairs reporter doubles Report for America’s investment in Traverse City.
The Record-Eagle was selected in 2020 to create a rare full-time data reporting beat in a local newspaper newsroom in Michigan. Report for America, an initiative of the nonprofit The Ground Truth Project, provides up to half of each reporter’s salary for up to three years, with the expectation partner newsrooms seek local supporters to cover the balance of each reporter’s salary and benefits.
“The crisis in our democracy, disinformation and polarization, is in many ways a result of the collapse of local news,” said Steven Waldman, co-founder and president of Report for America. “We have a unique opportunity to reverse this decline by filling newsrooms with talented journalists who not only view journalism as a public service, but who can make trusted connections with the communities they serve.”
Report for America launched in 2017 with the objective of placing 1,000 journalists in newsrooms across the U.S. by 2024 to combat a decades-long contraction in the number of reporters on the ground in communities. Between 2008 and 2019, more than 36,000 jobs were cut from newspaper newsrooms nationwide, and hundreds of newspapers have closed their doors.
RFA leaders aim to place journalists in partner newsrooms where they can focus on under-covered topics and communities.
“Sierra is a wonderfully talented rising journalist, and we are thankful RFA helped bring her to our newsroom full time,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne. “For far too long Indigenous communities in Michigan have gone without consistent, thoughtful coverage from local newsrooms, including ours. This is an important first step toward filling that void in our statewide news narrative.”
The Record-Eagle is one of eight newsrooms in Michigan selected for Report for America partnerships and one of four to host more than one RFA corps member. The newspaper has the largest newsroom north of Lansing, and increasingly has been called upon to fill voids in nearby communities as other news organizations contract.
“We’re proud to have been selected by RFA again and gratified that they are doubling down on their investment in northwest lower Michigan journalism. I’m particularly excited for Sierra because she has the opportunity to continue her venture into journalism. She has already made a difference in the Indigenous community and we’re excited to see her grow and develop as she continues to help address and cover issues critical to Indigenous families and readers. There has been a void in this area and it is amazing to see that be filled and cultivated by her work.”
Report for America’s work is funded by a growing list of philanthropic leaders, including the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Facebook Journalism Project, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Lumina Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Henry L. Kimelman Foundation, the Tow Foundation, the Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation and more.
Funding for RFA journalists is split between the organization, the newspaper and community donations.
Readers can go to www.record-eagle.com/RFA to make a contribution to support the Record-Eagle’s RFA journalists.
