WASHINGTON D.C. —U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) announced he’ll join a bevy of other Republican lawmakers in objecting to Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win.
Bergman's announcement cited a list of claims of election malfeasance in states where both elections officials and courts have deemed there is insufficient evidence to support such assertions.
“While the easy answer is ignoring election irregularities — we will not stand idly by without taking every lawfully available option to ensure the outcomes of our elections can be trusted,” Bergman said in a joint statement released Monday, with another Michigan lawmaker, Tim Walberg (R-Jackson).
“This includes objecting to the electoral votes from disputed states where there is evidence warranting an investigation,” the members said.
Bergman was reelected Nov. 3 and sworn into the 117th Congress on Sunday. When asked about objecting to the results of an election where his name was on the ballot and where he won by a large margin, a staff member in Bergman’s Washington, D.C., office referred a reporter’s question to an email, which was not answered at press time.
Bergman joins as many as three dozen lawmakers who are loyal to President Donald Trump who have announced in recent days they will challenge electoral votes in several states Biden won, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
A consensus of election officials — as well his former Attorney General William Barr — in the states Trump and his allies are disputing say they've found no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.
Officials who have control over elections in their states, including the Arizona and Georgia battlegrounds that Biden won, have certified those results as accurate and valid.
Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging the results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped.
In Antrim County, a rural area in northwest lower Michigan which Bergman represents, an ongoing lawsuit accuses county officials of voter fraud, though a purported security report was dismissed by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as riddled with disinformation and outright falsehoods.
Bergman did not reference Antrim County in his statement, but rather made a general reference to poll watchers and observers in Michigan being denied entry to ballot counting centers.
All 50 states have certified the Nov. 3 election results, the Electoral College voted Dec. 14 on those results making Joe Biden the winner of the Presidential election and election officials say the effort to object to the state’s electoral results is not expected to prevail.
Congress is scheduled to meet in a joint session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, presided over by Vice-President Mike Pence, to certify the Electoral College’s vote. For a challenge to proceed, at least one lawmaker from each chamber must object to a state’s electors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
