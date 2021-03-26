TRAVERSE CITY — A hot seller’s market tempts landlords to sell off and slim pickings plague lower-budget renters in a housing market that’s beginning to reflect the income disparity around it.
Record-low mortgage rates and widespread remote working opportunities under the COVID-19 pandemic have real estate markets booming nationwide, according to market experts. Sellers see properties go within hours — usually for thousands above asking price, and locally, buyers compete for a limited Traverse City resource. And with high demand come high prices — ones some advocates worry will force out lower-income locals.
“They need more affordable options, and there just aren’t any,” said Tony Lentych, executive director of the Traverse City Housing Commission. “If you have the means, you have options in this region. We’re more concerned about people who don’t have a lot of choice — we don’t want people staying in bad environments and bad situations, bad rental units, but they are, because that’s the only thing available.”
“It’s a very stressful market right now,” added Camille Campbell, an associate broker with Traverse City’s Coldwell Banker. “Everybody’s having trouble finding places right now. (It doesn’t matter) if you’re a $250,000 buyer or you’re a $2 million buyer — the number of properties on the market are at an all-time low.
“It is not the HDTV ‘take a look, think about it, call me’ kind of market.”
Campbell means that literally — when a unit does pop up, so do several healthy offers, regardless of price point. More than a few sales have been signed without so much as a walk-through.
Buyers must be decisive — if they aren’t, another will be.
“Buyers are so stressed in the process that they’re making decisions very quickly, and sometimes those aren’t their best decisions,” Campbell said, noting volatility and less confidence behind deals has only added another layer of complexity.
Buyer’s remorse isn’t necessarily uncommon, she added: sometimes, snap deals move so quickly and under such pressure that buyers don’t have time to fully process, Campbell said.
High prices and few options can tie the proverbial shoelaces together for sellers, too — the fast pace means sellers need future accommodations lined up off the bat.
Some buyers find luck and sellers with back-up accommodations flourish, Campbell said. But in a year where divides of income, equality and information leave scars, others are bound to fare poorly.
On March 31, a federal eviction moratorium ends — a date thousands of Michiganders have lost sleep over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to share any plans to extend or renew the protection.
A safety net through federal CARES Act funding helps those in many states catch up and mend landlord-tenant fences. But in Michigan, the funding is held-up under political standoff. The stalemate, brought by Legislature’s GOP leaders to Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has yet to break. State programs that covered gaps in the meantime have since expired, threatening potential for, come April, a massive exodus of evicted tenants.
“We have a lot of pressure right now,” Lentych said. “It’s a good problem in a lot of ways — people want to be here, I get that. But there’s fallout for different income levels.”
Traverse City’s tightening market could make recovering from would-be evictions even more difficult — those looking now know well how little is available.
Like Kristina Pepelko and her husband, eager to settle into the Traverse City area after a relocation for work — Pepelko recently joined the team at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
The couple intended to buy, but a bit of local advice spurred Pepelko to narrow her search to apartments instead. Their luck is still panning out, but Pepelko said she’s got a few back-ups in mind.
For her, it comes down to what she and her husband are willing to sacrifice: saving less and paying more, or working with less space and downsizing on furniture.
Pepelko is quick to discount her troubles, and says she’s privileged enough to manage a higher rent if it comes down to it.
She knows well that others don’t get such wiggle room.
For Traverse City’s low-wage workers, it’s a heavy prospect — when the choice is two of affordable, available, and good-quality, which doesn’t make the cut?
And cuts have hit — nationally, Campbell has never seen such a restricted market.
In Traverse City, those managing to scoop up what is listed aren’t often locals, she added.
Many are new faces with stories similar to Pepelko’s — except rather than a job in the region, they’re opting to bring work with them, according to Lentych. He and Campbell both have taken note of the unique influx.
It means locals — especially those on the lower end of the pay spectrum — face stiffer competition.
Those accustomed to the prices of Chicago and West Coast tech hotspots find Traverse City prices something of a discount, Lentych said. And even those with incomes that allow for keeping up, it’s hard to compete with cash offers.
“Yeah, it’s not an easy time right now,” said Seth Johnson, CEO of United Way of Northwest Michigan.
United Way doesn’t provide any direct housing assistance, but the organization does run 211 — a free, 24/7 hotline that connects those in need with community resources, like housing support.
Such calls were common — last year, between the five-counties of the Grand Traverse region, 211 answered 421 calls for housing assistance. Of them, 249 were for rent assistance, according to data provided by Johnson.
The Community Foundation noted a jump as well, according to Pepelko. She said 2020 brought an increase in housing-related needs and requests, and also more from those falling into homelessness or on the brink of it.
Solutions exist, Lentych said. But they’re going to need buy-in of their own.
One, he added, could be building more senior housing — such a move would better accommodate local seniors with too much space to care for, and open up homes for growing families and others in need of a roof and four walls.
“If you think about it, we could build at almost every price point and still help our market. High-end homes, middle class homes, low-income apartments,” Lentych said.
For another, he’d like to see local officials come together and establish a housing policy, at least for within the city. Conversations about income levels wouldn’t hurt, either — when basic survival means daily struggles and multiple jobs, it’s not exactly an appealing set-up.
“Nobody wants to struggle and struggle and struggle and not get anywhere,” he said.
It’s about more than just affordable housing — it’s about looking more closely at the sorts of housing being built through town, who it’s marketed toward, and why those developments don’t match the market in terms of Traverse City’s various income brackets.
Acting intentionally and taking a broader view, Lentych added, is vital.
“It’s just an odd game of musical chairs — the music’s still playing, but no one’s getting up,” Lentych said. “We have to address this long-term, for the health of this community.”
