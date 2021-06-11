GRAND RAPIDS — The discovery of the remains of 215 children in a mass grave at a Canadian boarding school that once housed Indigenous children has advocates in Michigan calling on tribal and state leaders to investigate sites of the shuttered boarding schools in the state.
Hundreds of Anishinaabek from all corners of the state came together to hold an honoring, remembering and healing gathering at a June 3 rally in Ah-Nab-Awan Park in Grand Rapids. Displays of candles, children’s shoes and toys were gently placed by attendees to remember the lives of the children found. Traditional jingle dancers danced to the sounds of drumming and singing, followed by a march three blocks away to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Cries poured among the crowd as they prayed and called for answers.
Shannon Martin, tribal citizen and leader of the Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Potawatomi Indians told the Record-Eagle she is “encouraging Michigan tribal leadership to unify in applying pressure on the federal government to release hidden Indian boarding school records and to provide funding for tribal-led investigations on former Indian boarding school sites.”
Martin added that it’s not just the federal government that needs to be held accountable. She also explained that any municipal, and or churches that still hold power and ownership over these former (residential boarding school) sites need to acknowledge and “come to the table,” in bringing forward a nationwide awareness in what she called “a long time coming.”
Starting in the 19th century, the United States and Canada enacted assimilation policies created to wipe out Indigenous cultures, and languages as a way to solve what the government called an “Indian problem.” Multiple boarding schools operated in Michigan during the assimilation era, including the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School and the Holy Childhood Boarding School in Harbor Springs.
As previously reported in the Record-Eagle, the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition stated that in the state-funded, Christian schools, Indigenous children were subjected to starvation, beatings, sexual abuse, and brutalized in many ways that constitute torture for speaking their language or displaying acts that were considered “Indian.” They also claimed that many children did not make it home back to their families and “their fates have yet to be accounted for by the federal government.”
Martin said that volunteers from the Ziibiwing Cultural center of Saginaw Chippewa Indians put in years of research. Tribal elder Ruby MeShawboos alone put in more than 30 hours a week conducting the investigation.
They found evidence of 227 deaths attributed to Mount Pleasant Industrial Boarding school that were not reported in the school’s archives. The U.S government, through administrative records, only claimed up to five. Martin and MeShawboos believe there are more names to be uncovered, but the investigation has come to a halt because of COVID-19 and other ongoing research done by the cultural center.
In a June 3 statement, The National Congress of American Indians called for transparency and accountability for historical and generational trauma caused by boarding schools. This was in addition to a 2016 resolution to address the loss of Indigenous children because of boarding schools, and to call upon the United States government and operating organizations to provide full accounting of the total number of students removed and to account for the fate and final resting place of each child who did not survive.
No official statements have been released by any Michigan tribes as of yet.
Tribal Chairman David Arroyo of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians he said that the council is prepared “to discuss the matter internally in regard to how the tribe will move forward.”
Along with several other tribes, they flew their flags on tribal properties at half mast to honor and support the many children who died and their families.
