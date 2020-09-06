TRAVERSE CITY — Hammond Road is ready for its close-up.
Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved a staff recommendation, awarding Reith-Reilly Construction the bid to reconstruct Hammond Road, between Garfield and Townline roads.
The only two bids received were about $7,000 apart on a nearly $1.4 million contract, prompting some heated discussion between road commissioners at their regular meeting Aug. 27.
Reith-Reilly was the low bidder at $1,391,408.47, with Elmer’s Crane and Dozer coming in at $1,398,789.74.
Both were under what county Engineering Manager Wayne Schoonover said was the estimate for the project — $1,652,558.53.
Hammond Road also will receive construction services between La Franier and Garfield roads, a project previously awarded to Elmer’s and paid for with federal funds.
The Reith-Reilly-awarded project is locally funded, Schoonover said.
Work is expected to begin Sept. 15, utilize planned detours along South Airport Road and last 5-6 weeks.
“Given that these projects are separated by the intersection of Garfield Road, conflicts between the two projects is minimized,” Schoonover said.
Commissioner Marc McKellar urged commissioners to consider awarding the contract to Elmer’s, since the company would already be in the midst of planning a nearby road project. It would be easier to work with one contracted project manager from one company, he said.
Commissioner Bill Mouser said the “sanctity” of the bid process was well-established, should be abided by and even though the bids were close, Reith-Reilly’s was still lower.
Road Commission Chair Carl Brown complemented both bidders on the quality of their previous work and voted to go with low bidder.
“That’s how it works,” he said.
