TRAVERSE CITY — From tragedies to triumphs, Traverse City photojournalist John Russell captured a half-century of the community’s defining moments.
He shares the chronicle in his new book “My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images.”
Russell spent four years viewing and scanning 84,000 images to select 184 which best tell the story of the life, times, people and places he recorded. His image collection captured everything from fires and floods to Coast Guard rescues, championship ball games to visiting dignitaries. He shot images from the top of the Mackinac Bridge and onboard a Blue Angels flight.
“I lay awake thinking about the pictures I didn’t use,” he said.
Russell converted selected color photos to black and white for effect. He said color tends to influence emotions, but black and white has the power to present an unadulterated image.
The Traverse City native was only 8 years old when he first held a camera and began tinkering with film development in his grandmother’s basement. Russell later shot photos for The State News at Michigan State University, where he earned a journalism degree. He returned home in 1975 to work as a photographer for the Traverse City Record-Eagle, remaining there until retiring in 2004.
Nick Edson, former Record-Eagle sports editor, worked beside Russell for 25 years. Edson recalls John’s infectious enthusiasm and that he was the first one on the scene when news broke.
“As a newspaper photojournalist, you don’t have time to set the perfect lighting and conditions,” he said. “John’s genius is taking imperfect conditions to make the perfect picture.”
Russell’s interest in people and zest for life forged deep relationships within the community. It opened doors few people are privileged to enter.
“When you were with John, it was like a free ticket to any event in the Grand Traverse region,” Edson said.
Susan Wilcox Olson, National Cherry Festival media consultant, said Russel’s work shows the esprit de force of the community.
“He always seems to capture the essence of the story in every photo and shows real emotion,” she said.
Russell said he didn’t create the book to celebrate his career or success. In offering a glimpse into 50 years of Northern Michigan’s lifeblood, the book honors the community and what makes it tick.The title’s nine chapters pay tribute to first responders, sporting events, weather, nature and people who shaped the region.
The title also serves as a primer for what it means to be a photojournalist.
“John’s is an artist and sees things others don’t see,” Edson said. “He’s a perfect teacher for young journalists.”
Russell said he’s not ready to shelve his camera yet. He currently contributes to The Detroit News, Bridge Michigan, online news sites and wire services.
He also owns with wife Meg Great Lakes Images, a freelance photography business and image library.
Horizon Books hosts a signing with Russell at 2 p.m., Dec. 14 at the Traverse City store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.