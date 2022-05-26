NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Portage Lake: Bass and panfish numbers were picking up but the bite was still on the slow side.
Onekama: Anglers were reporting lake trout around the banks of the barrel and off the golf course. There was a report of a Chinook caught.
Ludington: Anglers trolling for Chinook caught a few in the harbor and just outside the pierheads while trolling spoons. Decent catches of Chinook were caught at Big Sable Point in 80 to 150 feet of water when fishing 40 to 80 feet down. Spoons and flies were working best. A few lake trout were found in 80 feet of water, outside the harbor and at Big Sable point.
Manistee: Anglers found Chinook along the shelf and south of the port towards Big Sable Point. Depths ranged from 90 to 130 feet of water and out to 200 feet of water while fishing 30 to 70 feet down. Anglers reported spoons and flies worked best. Although there were a lot of bait around the harbor, pier fishing was slow. A brown trout was caught but no Chinook were reported.
Frankfort: Alewives were reported throughout the area as the water temperatures started to increase. Anglers were marking fish, but the bite was slow due to the amount of bait fish in the area. Lake trout were hitting good up north off the bottom in 80 to 120 feet of water.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Tawas: Pier fishing was slow with a few walleye caught at night while casting jigs and body baits. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, and crappie caught while casting jigs, body baits and crawlers. There were some coho salmon, lake trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and walleye caught while trolling spoons and body baits in 30 to 70 feet of water out past buoy #2. Smallmouth bass anglers were catching fish along the shore, out near the point and south near the Charity Islands while casting jigs and plastics.
Alpena: Lake trout fishing improved, and the best was around Thunder Bay Island in depths anywhere from 30 to 70 feet of water. There were a couple of limits of lake trout caught. Anglers were running a variety of lines, some high, low and some in between. Spoons were on the higher lines while flashers and Spin-n-Glo type flies were on the deeper lines. There were a few stray Atlantic salmon and steelhead taken. Anglers were fishing lines high off planer boards.
Good spoon colors were greens, oranges, blue and silver, and brighter colors.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were catching smallmouth bass and bullheads while targeting walleye. The walleye fishing was very slow. Anglers were casting body baits late in the evening with very little success. They were also jigging and drifting with live bait.
Au Gres: There were some walleye caught while trolling crawlers and body baits in 10 to 35 feet of water out in front of the river, between Point Lookout and Point Au Gres, near the green can and out near the Big Charity Island. There were some pike caught on the south side of the break wall of the Au Gres River while casting spinners. There were some reports of walleye caught out in front of the Pine River while trolling crawlers in 10 to 20 feet of water.
Houghton Lake: Anglers reported catches of crappie. Walleye were caught in the evening along the shoreline.
Rogers City: Anglers were catching lake trout with a few limits reported. The best water depths were 30 to 60 feet of water. Anglers were using spoons off planer boards or using downriggers with dodgers and cowbells with Spin-n-Glos. The fish were still scattered and anglers had to do a little searching for them but once anglers got one, they were fishing that same spot where they picked up the first fish. The lake trout were hanging around structured areas such as 40 Mi Point and Adams Point.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULALake Erie: Walleye fishing was good not far out from the rock wall out of Bartnik boat launch at Sterling State Park in 16 to 22 feet of water. Anglers were seeing success with crawler harnesses on bottom bouncers while using planar boards with 2 oz of weight 30 feet back trolling at 2mph. Yellow was a successful color. The dumping grounds to the south was a hot location for walleye. Largemouth bass anglers had great success with artificial tube PowerBaits.
Detroit River: Anglers were doing well catching walleye, with many anglers getting limits. Anglers fishing between the Ambassador Bridge and Ecorse were trolling with crawlers in 35 to 40 feet of water. Anglers fishing between the Trenton channel and Lake Erie Metropark were having the best luck in high current areas in 10 to 11 feet of water while trolling with crawlers and bandits. Many anglers were catching large numbers of white bass near the Trenton channel but were reporting that the females were not in, so the run had not peaked yet.
Saginaw Bay: Walleye were caught while trolling with crawler harnesses out in front of the Bay City State Park in 10 to 12 feet of water. Anglers reported walleye catches out near buoy’s A-B while using crawler harnesses in 20 feet of water and while trolling out on the west side of the Spark Plug in 23 feet of water. All the marinas were producing smallmouth bass on spinner baits and tube baits. Off Quanicassee, walleye were caught in 8 to 12 feet of water on crawler harnesses and body baits. Fishing in the slot from Sunset up to Sebewaing was a good spot. Crawlers performed better in the slot, but body baits were also working. From Quanicassee to Caseville, bass were caught and released in the shallows on a variety of artificial baits. Anglers fishing for panfish caught bluegill, pumpkinseed, and a few black crappie in the shallows all along the east side.
Tittabawassee River: Boat anglers were catching and releasing good numbers of smallmouth bass near Dow Dam while casting various artificial baits. Downstream near Center Road both boat and shore anglers were catching a few white bass on live bait and while casting artificial baits, but only a few. Anglers were catching a few freshwater drum while jigging and drifting with both artificial and live bait.
Port Austin: There were a few anglers fishing from the break wall and from the banks and platforms along Bird Creek. They were catching northern pike, catching and releasing smallmouth while casting artificial lures and with minnows. A few walleye were caught in the early morning and late evening from the break wall while casting body baits.
St. Joseph: Boat anglers continued to have good salmon fishing. Anglers were catching coho and a few Chinook salmon. The fish were very spread out, but 80 to 100 feet of water seemed to be the most consistent. Most of the fish were caught while trolling spoons. Pier anglers were catching good numbers of channel catfish. Night crawlers were catching most of the catfish. There were a few steelhead around the pierheads. Anglers were catching a few fish, but fishing was on the slow side. Anglers on the St. Joe River were doing well with fishing for walleye. Anglers were catching most of the walleye drifting night crawlers, but a few were caught trolling.
South Haven: Boat anglers targeting salmon had slow fishing. There were a few lake trout and salmon caught and the fish were very spread out. Boats were fishing from 60 feet of water to well beyond 100 feet of water. Fishing pressure was low. Pier anglers were catching an occasional coho. Spawn fished on the bottom were catching the coho. Overall, the pier fishing was slow.
Muskegon: Boat anglers were finding decent action for salmon 35 to 90 feet down in 60 to 190 feet of water. Green and blue spoons worked well.
Grand Haven: The salmon action was good 30 to 90 feet down in 80 to 180 feet of water. Spoons worked best in either green, orange or blue. Boats were finding the yellow perch action to be slow. Pier anglers were catching a few coho salmon on spoons or alewives. A few freshwater drum were caught in the channel while casting spoons.
