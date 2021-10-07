NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: Boat anglers were catching salmon while casting or fishing with spawn in the freighter slip at the cement plants. Smallmouth bass fishing in the channel performed well with keeper size bass caught regularly while using crawlers.
Onekama: Anglers trolling the channel and the mouth of Portage Lake were reporting catches of coho. Anglers were working the area with small spoons and spinnerbaits.
Manistee: Manistee Lake was producing a few salmon. Salmon were caught in the Big Manistee River with Tippy Dam being the hot spot.
Ludington: Pere Marquette Lake was producing some salmon and pike. Most salmon were up river with Baldwin being a good area to try.
Petoskey: Anglers were catching chinook, coho, lake trout, pink salmon and some steelhead. Anglers were using flies, artificial single eggs and spawn in the river. Some salmon were caught while casting off of the piers with crankbaits and spoons. Anglers did better at the mouth of the river with bobbers and spawn and casting crankbaits.
Harbor Springs: Smallmouth bass anglers caught a decent number of fish. Perch fishing was slow.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Fishing from the Cheboygan Dam down to Lake Huron was slow, even with the abundance of chinook present in the Cheboygan River. Anglers using green crankbait and spawn sacs were having success in catching salmon.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were catching Atlantic and chinook salmon.
Ocqueoc River: Anglers were reporting that chinook were starting to enter the Ocqueoc River. Spawn sacs were the primary bait during the evening hours.
Au Sable River: Anglers were catching some salmon.
Houghton Lake: Bluegill and crappie were caught in the weed beds and in the canals.
Tawas: Steelhead and walleye were caught out past buoy 2 in 50 to 70 feet of water off spoons and body baits. Some small perch were caught at the pier in the harbor while using minnows and perch rigs. There were a few catfish and walleye caught in the Tawas River at Gateway Park off crawlers.
Au Gres: Anglers were catching perch in 20 to 35 feet of water straight out from the mouth of the river and out near Pt. Au Gres and the shipping channel. There were some smallmouth bass caught in the river and at the river mouth while casting body baits and spinners. At the Pine River access, there were some good catches of perch, as well as a few limits, in 5 to 30 feet of water off minnows and perch rigs. Some of the best catches came from the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 13 to 15 feet of water. Anglers caught some small perch and rock bass off the dock while using minnows and jigs.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Grand River: Some salmon were caught at both dams along the Grand River. Anglers were also catching suckers and catfish.
Kalamazoo River: Steelhead were caught near the Allegan Dam.Salmon were staging in the lower sections of the river. Most anglers were having difficulty getting anything to hit their presentation.
St. Joseph: Pier fishing slowed down for salmon.There were a few coho caught on spoons.
Berrien Springs: A good number of coho were seen at the ladder.
Muskegon: Pier anglers targeting salmon were casting spoons.
South Haven: Perch were caught in 60 feet of water. Boat anglers were catching a few lake trout in 100 feet of water. Pier anglers had slower fishing. There was an occasional salmon caught. Anglers caught some salmon in the Black River. Trolling was the preferred method.
Grand Haven: The Harbor Island boat launch will be closed through Oct. 15.Boat anglers were catching decent numbers of lake trout with the occasional salmon or steelhead. The best action was 70 feet down to bottom in 140 to 220 feet of water. Spin and glows worked best for lake trout within 20 feet of bottom.
