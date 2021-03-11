If you’re headed out fishing, please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines. Go fishing only if you’re feeling well. Practice proper social distancing (at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live in your household) and keep a face covering handy for when social distancing cannot be maintained. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.
The walleye and northern pike possession season closes on March 16 in the Upper Peninsula Great Lake waters, inland waters, and St. Marys River. The muskellunge possession season closes on March 16 in all Great Lakes waters, inland waters and St. Marys River.
Many waters in the southern portion of the lower peninsula are transitioning to open water due to warmer temperatures. Ice fishing is still being conducted in the northern portions of the state at this time. Anglers may want to try contacting a local bait shop for ice conditions and angling options before they determine where to fish. Be especially cautious of ice fishing in places where the temperatures start to climb above freezing as things can change quickly and become dangerous.
All anglers 17 years of age and older are required to have a fishing license.
Northwest Lower Peninsula
Anglers should be very cautious on the piers due to the high water levels on Lake Michigan and icy conditions. At this point fishing the shoreline might be the best option.
Lake Charlevoix: Lots of burbot were being caught in deep water as they stage to spawn. A crack was reported in Horton Bay which was making fishing unsafe there. Another crack was reported near Sanderson Road where about 12” of open water was found on Saturday that anglers should stay away from. As temperatures are expected to rise, ice conditions may start to get dangerous very quickly. Anglers will want to use caution.
Pere Marquette and Manistee Rivers: A few steelhead were caught but all the rivers are low and clear right now, making conditions tough for anglers.
Northeast Lower Peninsula
Higgins Lake: Some anglers were sight fishing for yellow perch in the shallows and catching fish. Others were fishing in deeper water using “blues” (minnows) on hooks or lures. Smelt were being caught by some anglers in about 40 feet of water using wax worms and spikes. A few lake trout were caught in the deep water on the bottom of the lake while using minnows. Some rainbow trout and brown trout were being caught in the shallows. A 40-inch northern pike was reported in the catch over the weekend, otherwise the northern pike fishing has been slow.
Houghton Lake: Anglers have been fishing for bluegill and crappie by moving around a lot trying to locate fish. Anglers fishing between 8-14 feet using less aggressive presentations reported catching fish. Yellow perch were caught during the middle of the day with a lot of small fish making up most of the catch. Northern pike fishing has been slow and fishing pressure has decreased recently.
Tawas: There hasn’t been anyone fishing on the remaining ice off the access road near Jerrys Marina for the last few days. The Tawas boat access is open at Gateway Park, but the ramp is not in yet. There were a couple of boats that fished out in front of the river and down near Aabaster in 20-22 feet with body baits. There were a few anglers in the river, casting body baits and still fishing with spawn and only one sucker was caught and released.
Au Gres: There were a few ice anglers fishing off the end of Booth Road at Pt. Au Gres in 10-15 feet. Anglers have caught some whitefish, lake trout and walleye.
Hale Road to Sagatoo Road, there were some yellow perch and rock bass caught in 4-6 feet using minnows. There is a pressure crack that has opened up at times making fishing there unsafe. With the warmer temperatures and rain coming this week, ice fishing will most likely be done for the year.
Keweenaw Bay: Anglers should be cautious when venturing out on the ice with the current warm temps hitting the bay. Anglers have caught a good number of lake trout and lake herring recently. Some splake, whitefish, coho and the occasional brown trout were still being caught. Smelt anglers at night are still reporting low catch rates and those venturing out for burbot at night managed to catch a few.
Cedarville: Anglers have been doing really well catching 8 – 11-inch yellow perch while jigging minnows and wax worms in Musky Bay and Duck Bay. There was very little fishing pressure in the Cedarville channel and the point going into Government Bay.
Hessel: Yellow perch fishing has been slow this week with little fishing pressure being reported. However, anglers have been catching splake while jigging minnows in Hessel Bay and in Wilderness Bay.
