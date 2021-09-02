NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A couple lake trout were caught around Harbor Point and up north of 7 Mile. The lake trout were found in 90 to 100 feetof water. Flashers and fly combos performed the best while trolling.
West Grand Traverse Bay: Salmon were caught in the hole in front of the Boardman River by anglers who were jigging and trolling. J-Plugs and flasher/flies performed well for salmon anglers who were trolling. Lake trout fishing was slow. Anglers were looking for perch in Suttons Bay, Northport and at Bowers Harbor but no big catches yet.Smallmouth bass were caught in 15 to 35 feet of water.
East Grand Traverse Bay: Salmon were caught along the banks on the south end of the bay, from Bluff Road all the way around to Deep Water Point. Fish were caught in depths anywhere from 100 to 300 feet of water. Lake trout fishing was slow, but a few were caught by those trying for salmon.
Charlevoix: Smallmouth bass anglers fishing in the channel in Charlevoix did well. A couple freshwater drum were also caught. Anglers were primarily fishing the bottom with real and artificial worms.
Petoskey: A few chinook salmon were caught from the breakwall to Bay Harbor from 70 to 80 feet down over 120 to 140 feet of water. The Bear River was running at a good level, but there were not a lot of fish at the dam. Anglers were catching some smallmouth bass at the mouth of the river and off the breakwall. There were also a couple of freshwater drum and rock bass in these areas as well.
NORTHEAST
LOWER PENINSULA
Ocqueoc River: Anglers fishing at the Ocqueoc River mouth were catching largemouth bass. Anglers were having the most luck in the early morning and midday. Night anglers caught northern pike of varying lengths. Crawlers were providing anglers the best chance with bass, while bait fish performed best for northern pike.
Rogers City: The best depths were anywhere from 30 to 90feet of water. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column for best results. Anglers were using spoons, J-Plugs, flashers with squids, flies and cut bait. Good colors to use were greens, blues, pearl, white, black and white, white on white and glow stuff early and late. Chinook salmon were biting best very early or very late.
Rockport: Anglers were fishing the Stone Port area or the far side of middle island in deeper water targeting salmon and trout. Anglers were getting a mix of lake trout, steelhead, coho, and the occasional chinook, walleye and Atlantic salmon. The best depths were 60 to 130 feet of water. Lake trout were found in the bottom 15 feet of water. Anglers were using spoons, J-Plugs, flashers with squids, flies and cut bait. Good colors to use were greens, blues, pearl, white, black and white, white on white, and glow stuff early and late.Walleye were caught in 15 to 40 feet of water. Anglers were trolling with deep diver cranks or crawler harnesses for best results.
Houghton Lake: Bluegill were found in the weeds and were caught on worms and leeches.
Tawas: Boat anglers were catching walleye, steelhead, coho and Atlantic salmon out past buoy 2 in 50 to 70 feet off spoons and crawlers. There were a few walleye caught inside the bay near buoys 4 & 6 off crawlers. A few smallmouth and largemouth bass were caught on the Tawas River at Gateway Park while casting jigs, spinners, crawlers and body baits. Fishing was good with some limits of walleye and some steelhead also being caught in the same place. Walleye anglers were trolling off Tawas Point in 60 to 75 feet of water while running night crawler harnesses. Steelhead anglers were trolling with spoons in 50 to 55 feet of water.
Au Gres: Some walleye were caughtout near the bell buoy and straight out of the river mouth in 40 to 50 feet of water while using body baits and crawlers.
