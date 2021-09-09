NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Frankfort: Chinook salmon were moving into Betsie Bay and up the river. Coho were reported in Platte Bay.
Manistee: Boat anglers targeting salmon caught a mix of chinook and coho. The best offshore catches were in 120 to 250 feet of water. Boat anglers were also catching chinook in the Big Manistee River and in Manistee Lake. Catches in Manistee Lake were from using jigs, offshoreJ-Plugs, spoons and meat rigs.
Ludington: Offshore fishing produced chinook and coho. The best fishing was in 150 to 250 feet of water. Boat anglers were catching chinook in the channel and in Pere Marquette Lake. Jigging produced the highest catch rates in Pere Marquette Lake. Offshore spoons, J-Plugs and meat rigs performed well.
Harbor Springs: Chinook and coho were caught in 60 to 100 feet down over 100 to 130 feet of water. Lake trout were caught as shallow as 85 feet down. Boat anglers were fishing from Wequetonsing to the Point mainly for salmon. Some anglers were going north around the Point for lake trout. A few smallmouth bass were caught in the shallows along the shoreline in the bay.
Charlevoix: Boat anglers were fishing around the cement plant and mainly using spoons, plugs and flasher/flies. A couple chinook were caught 60 to 70 feet down over 90 to 100 feet of water. Anglers fishing the channel in Charlevoix for smallmouth bass caught quite a few large fish. A couple freshwater drum were also caught. Anglers primarily fished the bottom with real and artificial worms.
Petoskey: Boats were mainly targeting the area just outside of the breakwall for salmon, with some fishing as far as Bay Harbor. The early morning bite was productive for salmon. Salmon were caught 60 to 70 feet down and some lake trout were caught around 100 feet down near bottom. The Bear River was running at a good level. A couple salmon were spotted. Anglers were using flies, artificial single eggs and spawn at the dam.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Alpena: Anglers were seeing success with mixed bag limits mostly consisting of lake trout, a few steelhead and various species of salmon. Some walleye anglers caught limits.Trolling spoons and spin and glow in various depths was popular with anglers when targeting salmon and trout. Walleye anglers were trolling body baits or crawlers in the bay.
Cheboygan: Anglers saw a decrease in fishing activity along the Cheboygan River and on Lake Huron. The few Chinook salmon that anglers caught were on darker colored spoons at depths of around 60 to 100 feet between the Cheboygan River mouth and Bois Blanc, as well as east of Bois Blanc.Darker colored spoons or flashers were the primary means of catching Chinook in Lake Huron.
Thunder Bay River:Anglers were catching panfish, bass, pike, catfish and the very occasional walleye. Common methods used by anglers were casting stick baits, body baits, and spinners or drifting leeches and night crawlers. While targeting catfish, drop-shot rigs were the most common method.
Oscoda: Anglers were catching lake trout, steelhead and walleye. Pier anglers were catching mostly bass with the few occasional walleye and catfish. Trolling spoons of various colors around 80 to 100 feet of water was the popular method when targeting salmon and trout. Off the pier, common methods for targeting bass, walleye and catfish were floating leeches and nightcrawlers, casting stick baits or body baits, and using drop-shot rigs for catfish.
Au Sable River: Anglers were seeing success with bass, pike, panfish and some catfish.Various methods were seeing success. Most commonly was the use of casting or trolling body baits. Catfish and panfish were caught while using drop-shot rigs with night crawlers around dusk.
Rogers City: Lake trout fishing continued to be good with the use of spoons off Swan Point. Salmon were caught in Swan Bay while trolling spoons in 6 to 8 feet down depending on water depth with 120 to 150 feet of line out.
Houghton Lake: Bluegill and crappie were caught in the weed beds. Leeches, wax worms and minnows performed best. A few bass were also caught.
Tawas: Boat anglers caught walleye, steelhead and lake trout out past buoy 2 in 40 to 60 feet of water while using spoons and crawlers. There were also a few walleye caught inside the bay off the weed beds near buoys 4 & 6 while using body baits and crawlers.Shore and dock anglers at Gateway Park on the Tawas River caught a few perch, bluegill and largemouth bass while using minnows, crawlers and body baits.
Pier anglers at Tawas Harbor caught a few small perch while using minnows.
Au Gres: Boat anglers caught some perch in 30 to 40 feet of water between Pt. Lookout and Pt. Au Gres and south toward the hotel off minnows.Anglers were sorting through smaller fish but were catching some 8-to-10-inch fish and a few bigger. Shore and dock anglers were catching small bluegill and sunfish off worms and pier anglers caught some catfish, freshwater drum and bowfin off crawlers and cut bait.
Pine River Access: Boat anglers were catching some nice catches of perch in 12 to 20 feet of water out near the Rifle, Saganing and Pinconning bars off minnows.Shore and dock anglers caught some smaller perch and sunfish off minnows and crawlers.
