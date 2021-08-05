NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A few nice size bass were caught along the shoreline near Harbor Point. There were reports of lake trout catches near Harbor Point in 160 feet of water, suspended about 30 to 40 feet off the bottom. There were also reports of lake trout and a few salmon catches near 5 Mile in 120 to 180 feet of water.
Frankfort: Good size and numbers of chinook were caught just before daylight and just after dusk. Anglers were trolling from just outside the pier heads out to 140 feet of water. Steelhead, coho and lake trout were also caught. Flashers-n-flies, meat rigs and spoons were all working well to catch the bigger fish. The morning bite has been best.
Charlevoix: Most anglers were focusing out front, between North Point and South Point. Chinook were caught when fishing in 70 to 120 feet of water. Not many anglers were fishing for lake trout in the area with salmon showing up, but one was picked up in surprisingly shallow water near the cement plant. Smallmouth fishing in the Charlevoix channel was pretty good for bigger bass. A bunch of small size bass and rock bass were also caught. Most anglers were fishing bottom with real or artificial worms or leeches. Time of day didn’t seem to matter much when fishing smallmouth bass in the channel. Majority of success occurred when fishing the bottom.
Petoskey: The Bear River was running high and was dirty from recent rains. Anglers fishing the Bobberhole (mouth of the Bear River) caught some small smallmouth bass, rock bass, bullhead and small panfish. Most anglers were using a worm with or without a bobber in this area.
Manistee: Chinook and coho were caught along the shelf, north and south towards Big Sable Point in 100 to 200 feet of water; depths ranged from 50 to 80 feet down or more. JPlugs, flies, meat rigs and spoons worked well. Lake trout were caught in the mix when fishing for salmon. A few steelhead were caught as well. The early morning and late-night bites were the best.
Ludington: Chinook and coho were caught in the harbor, south toward the projects, straight out and north up to Big Sable Point. Spoons, JPlugs, flies and meat rigs worked well. The salmon were anywhere from 90 to 140 south, out to 250 straight out, and at 100 to 150 off the point. Depths ranged from 45 to 60+ feet. A couple lake trout and steelhead were also in the mix. The piers were slow for salmon although a few sheepshead and pike were caught on body baits and spoons. Another freezer was added at the city marina. Please look for adipose clipped salmon and trout and turn in the heads.
Onekama: Fishing in 100 to 140 feet of water and working the top 70 feet was producing early chinook and a few lake trout. After daylight the anglers were hitting the barrel to catch a few lake trout to end the day.
Arcadia: Anglers trolling straight out of Arcadia or heading toward the golf course were reporting average numbers of chinook and lake trout.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Rogers City: Anglers were targeting chinook salmon, but it was very inconsistent. Most anglers were fishing south between Calcite and Adams Point. The best depths were anywhere from 60 to 145 feet of water. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column. Anglers were using a variety of baits, spoons, flashers with flies and squids. As we get more into August, flashers using cut bait will become more effective. Good colors were greens, blues, black and white or glow stuff early and late in the day. The better chinook catches were very early in the morning, about an hour before sun up or late well after sun set. Anglers targeting lake trout were fishing near the bottom in deeper water with flashers and spin and glows. The best depths were 90 feet and greater. Anglers should try to run lines throughout the water column for best results when targeting steelhead, pink salmon, coho salmon, Atlantic salmon and the occasional walleye. A few walleye were caught in 40 to 60 feet of water while using body baits, small spoons and crawler harnesses.
Rockport: Anglers were fishing the Nordemeer Wreck for a mixed bag of lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon, coho salmon and an occasional chinook. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column fishing near bottom for lake trout and scattered lines elsewhere for the other fish. Spoons flashers with spin and glows were good choices. Successful colors were greens, blues, orange, orange and silver, and glow stuff early and late. Walleye were caught early and at night. The best depths were 25 to 50 feet of water. Body baits along with crawler harness were also working well.
Alpena: Anglers were seeing success with mixed bag limits mostly consisting of lake trout and a few steelhead and various species of salmon. The walleye harvest was slow, but anglers were still harvesting a few. Trolling spoons with various colors in the deeper water around 150 to 200 feet was the popular method when targeting salmon and trout. Trolling body baits was the popular method when targeting walleye in the bay.
Houghton Lake: Walleye and bass were caught in 12-15 feet of water in East Bay. Anglers were mostly using crawler harnesses and leeches.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were catching bass, pike, catfish and the very occasional walleye. Common methods used by anglers were casting stick baits, body baits, and spinners or drifting leeches and night crawlers.
Oscoda: Anglers were catching a few lake trout and steelhead. Pier anglers were catching mostly bass, sheepshead and catfish with the occasional walleye. Trolling spoons of various colors in the deeper water around 180 feet of water was the popular method when targeting salmon and trout. Off the pier, common methods for targeting bass, walleye and catfish were floating leeches and nightcrawlers and use of drop shot rigs for catfish.
Au Sable River: Anglers were seeing success with bass, pike, panfish and some catfish. Various methods worked well. Most commonly was the use of casting or trolling body baits. Catfish were caught with the use of drop shot rigs with either night crawlers or cut bait around dusk.
Tawas: Boat anglers were catching walleye inside the bay near buoys 4 and 6 in 10 to 15 feet of water using crawlers. Out near buoy #2 and beyond, anglers were catching a mix of walleye, coho salmon, lake trout and steelhead in 60 to 80 feet of water off spoons, body baits and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas river, shore and dock anglers were catching a few small perch, blue gill, rock bass, large and smallmouth bass, catfish and bowfin while using crawlers, spinners and body baits.
Au Gres: Anglers fishing for walleye did well in 15 to 30 feet of water from north of the bell buoy to several miles south of Pt Au Gres and down near the catfish hole, Saganing Bar, using crawlers and crank baits. Dock anglers at the Pine River access site caught bluegill, rock bass and small perch while using crawlers.
Cheboygan River: Anglers that were targeting walleye primarily caught a mix of 20+ inches or under 15 inches, with few between those sizes. Anglers reported a slow increase in the amount of rock bass and freshwater drum being caught. Natural bait continues to be the dominant choice when fishing along the river.
