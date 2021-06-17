Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.