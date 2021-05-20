Anglers are reminded that bass season on the Great Lakes and inland waters does not open until the Saturday before Memorial Day which is Saturday May 29. The season opener on Lake St. Clair, St. Clair River and Detroit River is the third Saturday in June.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: Has experienced a large midge fly hatch over the last week. Boat anglers fishing near North Point did well for lake trout in 50 to 60 feet as well as in 80 to 110 feet. Fish were caught on spoons and spin-glo’s 10 to 20 feet off the bottom. Those fishing the channel from sundown to sunrise caught walleye and lake trout.
Lake Charlevoix: Anglers caught a few nice walleye along with small pike.
Petoskey: Also has a midge hatch taking place. Lake trout were caught in 30 to 65 feet from the breakwall to the State Park. Most were taken near the bottom. Pike and smallmouth bass were caught off the beach and at the mouth of the river when using worms, soft plastics, and crankbaits.
Bear River: Was running low and clear. Not a lot of angler pressure, but still a couple steelhead and suckers caught at the dam. Most are using spawn bags, beads, and flies.
Pike and bass were caught at the mouth.
Harbor Springs: Lake trout were caught while fishing Harbor Point and west in 40 to 60 feet with spoons, flies and spin-glo’s near the bottom.
Frankfort: Water temperatures are still on the cool side as anglers struggle to land a few lake trout. Most were caught straight out in 30 to 60 feet when using spoons.
Onekama: Lake trout have been caught in the “Barrel” and near the golf course.
Walleye anglers reported a few catches in the channel at night.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: More anglers are out and both lakes were producing good catches of panfish along with bass, pike, and walleye.
Manistee: Fishing was slow for those trolling. A few lake trout were taken outside the harbor and straight out along the “Shelf”. The occasional Chinook salmon was also caught. Pier anglers had little luck.
Ludington: Fishing was hit or miss. A few lakers along with the occasional chinook or coho were caught out from the projects and straight out of the harbor. The fish were at various depths, but 50 to 90 feet seemed to be the hot spot. Pier fishing was slow.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Rogers City: The water is finally warming up and the area is experiencing a major midge fly hatch. Those heading out are reporting some limit catches. It may take a while to find them but once you do, it is game on. Some are heading south towards Adams Point, Swan Bay or Calcite while others are fishing near Seagull Point, the State Park and Forty Mile Point. Target the areas with structure and run lines throughout the water column in 45 to 65 feet. Some did well with bright colored spoons such as green, orange and silver while others using dodgers and cowbells with spin-glo’s did well. Atlantic salmon and steelhead may be surface feeding with the fly hatch so try bright spoons in the top 15 feet.
Montmorency County: Anglers have caught a good number of walleye in East and West Twin Lakes. A good number of bass were caught in West Twin.
Otsego Lake: Was producing walleye including limit catches. Bluegills and bass are starting to push into the shallows.
Alpena: Those targeting lake trout are doing well in 40 to 70 feet. Run spoons throughout the water column and try a couple lines near the bottom with spin-glo’s and attractors. Try straight out of the marina, along the north shore, off North Point, and near Thunder Bay Island.
Thunder Bay River: It has been slow up at the dam with only a few suckers remaining. Boats drifting with leeches and night crawlers had some success for walleye, but the action was slow. Those trolling also reported slow catch rates, but the action should pick up this week.
Oscoda: Lake trout were caught in 40 to 70 feet when trolling spoons. Atlantic salmon and walleye were caught by pier anglers when casting spoons and body baits or still-fishing with minnows.
Au Sable River: A couple walleye were taken near the boat launch when trolling or drifting crawlers and upstream of the Camp 10 Bridge when trolling stick baits. Those fly fishing did well for brown trout and rainbow trout between Parmalee and Mio Pond and from the Mio Dam to McKinley.
Higgins Lake: Lake trout were caught by those jigging tube jigs and spoons tipped with minnows.
Houghton Lake: Walleye have been caught near the Middle Grounds though the bigger fish were caught close to shore at night. Panfish are being caught in the canals.
Tawas: Walleye were caught in 15 to 20 feet or more out near the artificial reef when casting jigs tipped with minnows. Smallmouth bass were caught and released near Tawas Point in 10 to 20 feet when casting jigs and body baits.
Tawas River: Had very slow fishing at Gateway Park.
Au Gres: A few walleye were caught in 30 feet when trolling a crawler harness. Anglers caught and released smallmouth bass around the Charity Islands.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULALake Erie: Walleye action picked up in the evening for pier anglers at Luna Pier. Those using crankbaits caught walleye and white bass.
Washtenaw County: Bass fishing activity and success has picked-up with very good catches of smallmouth bass on Ford Lake and good largemouth action on the Portage Lake Chain when using artificial lures. Panfish were caught at Chelsea State Game Area on the Marl Pits and on Little Portage Lake when using live bait.
Detroit River: Catch rates were slow most likely due to the clear water conditions.
Water temperatures warmed to 57 degrees. Boat anglers are getting white bass and walleye. A good number of white bass were reported in the lower river.
Lake St. Clair: Anglers are getting smallmouth bass off the Mile Roads. Perch could be found in the canals and large weed beds. Walleye were starting to show up along the south end of the lake.
St. Clair River: Had a number of walleye in the system.
Port Sanilac: A few Atlantic salmon were caught from the breakwall when still-fishing with minnows. Salmon and trout were caught in 45 to 65 feet when trolling lead core and spoons.
Harbor Beach: Those trolling in 60 to 90 feet found lake trout along with a few coho and steelhead when using a dodger with spin-glo’s near the bottom or green, blue, and pink spoons. For steelhead, try boards with bright colored spoons in 50 to 80 feet. For walleye, try small body baits closer to shore. A couple walleye were taken from the breakwall when casting body baits in the evening.
Port Austin: Boats trolling for walleye were just starting to get a few fish west of the harbor with crankbaits in 20 to 30 feet.
Saginaw Bay: Walleye were caught 5 miles northeast of Spoils Island when trolling crawlers or crankbaits in 20 feet. White bass are also being caught. On the east side, walleye catches were inconsistent. Between Quanicassee and Sebewaing, fish were caught along the Slot in 15 to 17 feet though anglers may have to cover a lot of water to find active fish. Walleye were found east of the shipping channel in 24 to 27 feet. Most are using a crawler harness and body baits.
Saginaw River: Shore and boat anglers caught walleye in the lower river when using blade baits and rubber minnows.
Tittabawassee River: Smallmouth bass were caught and released upstream of the Caldwell launch when casting artificial baits. White bass were also caught. Walleye fishing was slow.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULASt. Joseph: Boat anglers targeting salmon have done well in 40 to 60 feet while taking a mix of Chinook, coho and lake trout. Those heading further out past 100 feet have also done very well. Pier anglers continue to catch a couple coho and steelhead when casting spoons or using spawn.
South Haven: Had good salmon fishing in 55 to 150 feet. Those heading past 150 feet have also done well for Chinook, coho and steelhead. Lake trout could still be found in 60 feet or so. Pier anglers caught a few coho and steelhead using spawn. Perch fishing was slow.
Kalamazoo River: A few walleye were taken on a jig or crawler harness. Some reported near limit catches of bluegills in the bayous and shallow bays.
Holland: Spring kings have showed up and were being caught between here and Petoskey when using flashers and flies.
Grand Haven: Chinook and coho have been caught from the surface down to 150 feet in 180 to 280 feet. Orange and green spoons worked well up high while green and white flies worked better down deep. Pier action was slow except for a few coho taken on minnows.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Walleye fishing slowed. Panfish activity has picked up in the bayous.
Ionia County: Bluegill and crappie are being caught on the inland lakes. Smallmouth bass, catfish and suckers have been caught on the Flat River and Grand River.
Muskegon: Salmon action is starting to pick up. Boat anglers are catching salmon along with a couple steelhead in 170 to 240 feet. The salmon were caught between the surface and 120 feet down. Most were taken on orange spoons and green flies.
Muskegon River: Steelhead numbers are down but anglers are catching brown trout. Good walleye action on Hardy Pond. Pike and bass are being caught throughout.
Whitehall: Boat anglers were starting to catch a few spring Chinook salmon when trolling flashers and flies.
White Lake: Walleye were caught in the channel. Bass, perch, and bullhead were caught at the mouth of the White River.
Ontonagon: Those out trolling on the big lake caught primarily lake trout along with a few salmon and trout. The fish were found throughout the water column and were full of small smelt.
Marquette: Decent numbers of lake trout were taken in 160 to 180 feet. Some are still picking up steelhead and the occasional coho when trolling close to shore.
Little Bay De Noc: Anglers are catching perch near Kipling. No word on walleye.
Manistique River: Was producing walleye and steelhead.
Au Train: Lake trout are being caught and those trolling close to shore were still picking up a few coho and brown trout. A few kings were caught recently.
Munising: Boat anglers report few catches for coho and splake with no reports of any kings in the last few days. Lake trout anglers had mixed catches with limits one day and very few fish the next in the same area. No anglers on the Anna River, fishing is slow.
Grand Marais: Winds from the south slowed the whitefish bite however a northeast wind should bring the fish in. Good lake trout catches were reported towards Au Sable Point and Five Mile Reef.
Mackinac County: Crappie and a few walleye are being caught on the inland lakes.
St. Marys River: The walleye and pike opener were good throughout the river. Anglers did best for walleye in Munuscong Bay while pike anglers headed to the western shore of Lake George.
