NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Portage Lake: Evening anglers were lining the stub piers trying to pick up walleye with some activity in the later hours. Perch fishing was slow except for a few small ones and bass anglers were reporting no activity yet.
Onekama: Anglers targeting lake trout in the barrel were picking up good numbers and sizes running wire lines and cow bells.
Manistee: A few brown trout and a couple Chinook salmon were caught while fishing in the harbor and along the shoreline. Lake trout tended to be in deeper waters. A couple brown trout were caught off the piers while using spawn. A few perch were caught off the north pier and in boats, but it was slow at times. Walleye and pike were also reported from the piers.
Ludington: Anglers trolling reported slow brown trout fishing. The piers were slow although a walleye or two were caught in the evenings.
Cheboygan River: Steelhead and walleye were caught at the Cheboygan Dam, but anglers pursuing these species were finding limited success. Suckers and pike were especially plentiful at the dam. Anglers should use a bright jig for walleye with a natural or plastic minnow. Suckers were caught easily with a simple worm and a weight on the bottom of the river.
Frankfort: Brown trout were reported daily from local anglers. Anglers were trolling inside the pier heads with body baits. Anglers were finding gobbies in the stomachs, so they were running deep with darker lures. The cleaning station was open to the public and all the docks were in.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Tawas: Anglers were catching walleye, Atlantic salmon and brown trout on the pier while casting body baits, spoons and minnows. Boat anglers were catching walleye, brown trout, Atlantic salmon, and lake trout while trolling body baits and jigging in 15 to 30 feet out near Tawas Point, the mouth of the river and down near Alabaster. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some smallmouth bass, walleye and pike caught while casting body baits and jigs.
Alpena: Good places to fish were around Thunder Bay Island. Anglers were running lures near the bottom for lake trout and lines high in the water column for silver. The best depths were in 25 to 60 feet of water. Anglers were using spoons and body baits for best results.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were finding a lot of suckers in the river. Steelhead were few and far between but anglers using spawn or beads drifting the bottom or below a bobber were catching a couple. Walleye catches were slow.
Au Gres: There were some good numbers of walleye caught in several locations: near Point Lookout, Whitestone Point, out in front of the river mouth, Point Au Gres, and down near the Rifle River and Pine River. Most of the fish were caught on body baits and some anglers were starting to use crawlers.
Houghton Lake: Anglers were catching bluegill on red worms in the canals. Walleye were caught in the evening on crawlers.
Rogers City: Anglers were targeting lake trout in 25 to 60 feet of water. Water temps were cold, so the fishing was slow. Anglers were using spoons and body baits on planer boards. Anglers were using lures close to the bottom for lake trout.
Oscoda/Lake Huron: Pier anglers were catching mostly Atlantic salmon and walleye with a few lake trout. Most anglers were having luck with minnows. Some anglers were casting spoons, jig heads with either paddle or twister tails, and body baits of various colors and patterns most commonly orange/gold spoons and fire tiger body baits.
Oscoda/Au Sable River: Anglers were having success with steelhead and suckers. Anglers were mostly drifting spawn bags, beads and flies.
Harrisville/Lake Huron: Anglers were using spoons, body baits and jigs with little success.
Black River: Floating various color spawn bags was the main method for targeting steelhead. A few anglers tried spoons and body baits.
Tomahawk Flooding, Fletcher Floodwaters: Anglers should look for panfish in the shallow organic bottom reaches of waters where water temperatures will be warmer than the open water reaches. Smaller presentations such as flies and bait with minimal weight attached may entice panfish to feed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.