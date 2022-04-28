NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Portage Lake: Anglers reported catching panfish, bass and perch, but reported low catches in cooler waters.
Bar Lake: Anglers trolling Bar Lake caught a couple brown trout but the action was slow.
Manistee: Fishing was hit or miss but a few brown trout, lake trout and the occasional coho were caught while trolling the shorelines. A couple cisco and whitefish were caught off the north pier. Perch fishing was slow. A few brown trout and lake trout were caught off the south pier while using spawn.
Frankfort: Anglers trolling inside the walls saw some brown trout activity, but the weather was not cooperative. Due to high winds, there was limited pier fishing.
Little Traverse Bay: The docks were not in at the boat launch earlier in the week.
Anglers fishing the breakwall and the city dock did not have any success.
Bear River: There was a lot of pressure at the mouth of the Bear River. Anglers were mainly catching brown trout. There was one small pike caught and a few suckers. Some 15-to-20-inch brown trout were caught from the dam down to this area. The Bear River was running very high from rain over the weekend. The fish pushed up to the dam after temps warmed. Most fish were caught from the dam to the mouth of the river over the weekend and early week. Anglers had good success with spawn bags and flies.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Tawas: Boat anglers were catching some coho salmon, brown trout, lake trout and walleye out near the artificial reef and at Tawas Point in 10 to 25 feet of water while trolling body baits. At Gateway Park, there were some walleye, pike and smallmouth bass caught while casting body baits and jigs tipped with plastics. A few suckers were caught off crawlers.
Alpena: Anglers were successful trolling in front of the channel and around the buoys and staying close to the river water. For best results, anglers should use bright colors and troll body baits and spoons off boards.
Thunder Bay River: One chute remained open which had slowed the spring fishery along with the very cold temperatures and unseasonably cold weather. It had put the steelhead runs way behind schedule. A few fish were caught but it was slow. Anglers were drifting beads, flies, and spawn on the bottom or under bobbers. Spawn performed better than beads and flies.
Au Gres: There were some good catches of walleye and pike in 10 to 25 feet of water while trolling body baits out near Point Lookout and near the mouth of the river.
Singing Bridge Access: Anglers caught a couple steelhead and brown trout out in the surf while fishing with spawn.
Eagle Bay Marina: There were some perch, crappie, bullheads, bowfin and pike caught inside the marina off minnows.
Palmer Road: There were some small perch caught off minnows in the ditch and near the culvert.
Oscoda/Lake Huron: A few boats made it out into the lake but were staying around the pier. Few anglers were having luck on the pier, but when they do, they were catching mostly steelhead, coho, Atlantic salmon and walleye. Most anglers had success with spawn bags or minnows. With a few having luck casting spoons and body baits of various colors and patterns.
Oscoda/Au sable River: Fishing had been hit and miss lately. Anglers had success mostly with steelhead. Anglers were most commonly drifting spawn bags or running beads. Some anglers had success with wax worms.
Harrisville/Lake Huron: A few steelhead and coho were caught inside the harbor. Anglers were using spoons to catch steelhead and coho.
Black River: Only a few anglers were fishing in the Black River. Anglers were floating various color spawn bags to target steelhead. A few anglers tried spoons and body baits.
Cheboygan River: Some steelhead were caught at the dam, but fishing continued to be slow. Anglers should drift spawn or spawn imitations with the current. Brighter/fluorescent color lures may work best in the murky water.
