Ice fishing in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula is done and boat anglers are slowly starting to head out. Anglers are reminded that walleye and pike season closed on March 15th for the Lower Peninsula inland waters, the Upper Peninsula Great Lakes, inland waters, and the St. Marys River. The season is open all year on the Lower Peninsula Great Lakes, Lake St. Clair, St. Clair River, and the Detroit River. Musky season on all the Great Lakes, inland waters, and the St. Marys River also closed on March 15th.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
There is still ice in this region however conditions are no longer safe. Anglers are advised to stay off any remaining ice.
Traverse City: Both bays have open water though no boats have been out due to windy conditions. The Boardman River is wide open and has steelhead though most of the fish are older and have been in the system for a while. Ice fishing in the area is done as the ice is pulling away from the shoreline. The ice is deteriorating quickly on Long Lake, Duck Lake and Green Lake. Smaller lakes will be accessible to boats within the next week or so though the docks may not be in yet.
Manistee: A couple steelhead and brown trout were caught by surf anglers and those trolling near shore.
Manistee River: Anglers reported decent catches of steelhead when using spawn and body baits or fly fishing. Anglers are reminded that the Little Manistee River is closed to fishing until April 1st.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Ice fishing is pretty much done with no safe ice to report.
Pere Marquette River: Is also producing some decent catches of steelhead.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Rogers City: The marina and lake have open water.
Alpena: Both the big lake and the Thunder Bay River are open water.
Higgins Lake: The north and northwest end of the lake is getting bad as the ice is breaking away from the shoreline. Anglers were still ice fishing along the southeast end from Flag Point to the Gerrish Twp. Marina. Anglers caught a few nice pike, some smelt and lake trout.
Houghton Lake: In an effort to complete critical work ahead of the spring boating season, the DNR has started dredging the West Houghton Lake and the South Houghton Lake boating access sites. The lagoons will be dredged to allow for safe passage of boat traffic. The project should be finished in about two weeks and the public is asked to stay away from the sites until the work is done. Ice fishing here is done for the season as shoreline ice has separated from the shore or the ice was buckled after strong winds. The only action was open water fishing below the Reedsburg Dam.
Tawas: Strong winds have blown the ice offshore. The docks are in at the DNR launch. Fishing was slow. A steelhead was caught in 6 to 8 feet when using a body bait and a couple walleye were taken in 30 to 32 feet in front of the Tawas River. Several anglers were casting spoons off the pier. The skid pier at the State Boating Access Site is not in yet.
Tawas River: A couple boats were launched at Gateway Park.
Au Gres: The docks are in at the DNR launch. A couple boats went out of the Pine River but the skid pier in not in yet. It was too windy and no fish were caught.
Au Gres River: Has one skid pier in. No boats were seen. Those fishing the East Branch caught steelhead and a couple brown trout in the surf at the Singing Bridge when using spawn.
UPPER PENINSULA
Keweenaw Bay: Anglers should use extreme caution if venturing out because of warm weather and strong winds over the last week. Those that managed to get out caught lake trout and cisco along with the occasional splake, pike and coho. Very few anglers have been out for smelt as catch rates were low.
Cedarville and Hessel: Ice conditions for the Cedarville Channel and into Government Bay are unknown but there were a few anglers fishing in front of Hill Island. Musky Bay and Duck Bay still had ice. Perch ranging 7-11” were caught in Musky Bay when jigging wax worms and perch minnows. The better action was off Pleasant Point heading into Duck Bay. Hessel had little fishing activity. No word on perch or splake but a lake trout was caught near the marina when jigging a minnow in 12 to 15 feet.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULALake Erie: Those trolling bandits and reef runners caught walleye in Brest Bay. Anglers are starting to catch a couple steelhead in the Huron River.
Detroit River: Is producing some yellow perch in the cuts and marinas. Most are using perch rigs with minnows. A couple small walleye were also caught.
Lake St. Clair: The lake and backwaters are ice free. Some docks are in at the Harley Ensign launch. Fairhaven and Selfridge should have the docks in soon. Windy conditions have made it difficult to get out. Some anglers are doing well on perch and panfish in the nearshore areas, marinas, and canals. A couple walleye were caught by those trolling in the southwest area of the lake.
St. Clair River: The docks should be in soon once the potential for ice flow damage is no longer a concern. Walleye and salmon are being caught by the few anglers venturing out.
Saginaw Bay: There is not much to report as the ice is gone and boat anglers were not able to get out because of strong winds. The cuts and canals are ice free. Shore anglers caught a few yellow perch off Garner Road and Finn Road when using perch rigs with minnows. Only small perch were caught in the cuts. The pier at Caseville has open water and anglers are starting to look for lake trout. Walleye and pike season are closed on the inland waters off Saginaw Bay.
Saginaw River: Had lots of anglers however catch rates were low. Walleye and pike season are closed.
Tittabawassee River: Is high, muddy, and unfishable. Walleye and pike season are closed until the last Saturday in April.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Boat anglers are starting to hit the lakes for early open water opportunities. Perch are moving into the shallows to spawn. Pike and walleye season are now closed on the inland waters.
Benton Harbor: The boat launch is open however the docks are not in and the restrooms are still closed.
St. Joseph: Reported some good catches of coho for those trolling small body baits in 10 to 15 feet. Pier anglers are targeting coho and steelhead.
St. Joseph River: The steelhead run is in full swing with lots of fishing activity below the Berrien Springs ladder. A good number of fish were seen through the viewing window which the public can view at: https://paddleandpole.com/berrien-springs-fish-cam/.
Kalamazoo River: Steelhead action was slow. Most fish were caught at Calkins Dam however some anglers had success trolling plugs downriver.
Grand Haven: A few boats targeting steelhead and coho have started to go out. Pier anglers are also heading out.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Is producing a good number of steelhead up near the 6th Street Dam. Anglers are using spawn bags and beads or floating a jig with a wax worm under a bobber. The Rogue River is just starting to get some fresh fish.
Grand River near Lansing: No word on steelhead yet. Water clarity is decent. A couple smallmouth bass were caught recently. Try minnows, crawlers, plastics, and swim baits.
Muskegon River: Water levels are up but fishable after the snow melt. Anglers are targeting steelhead when drifting spawn and wax worms or fly fishing.
