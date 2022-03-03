Anglers are reminded to report marked and tagged fish they may encounter while fishing. Fisheries managers are continuously monitoring fish populations using clipped and marked fish. Reports can be made by filling out our Eyes in the Field form.
All anglers 17 years of age and older are required to have a fishing license.
Fishing Tip: Stay safe when ice fishing in early spring
Toward the end of the season, ice becomes rotten and soft. Although ice may still be more than a foot thick, it might not be strong enough to hold someone safely.
Don’t forget to keep carrying the appropriate safety items, such as ice picks and a throw rope. And remember to wear a personal flotation device when heading out.
Continue to use the buddy system and have someone with you to help if you fall through the ice.
Carry a fully charged cell phone in a waterproof plastic bag. Make sure it is easily accessible in case of an emergency.
Pay attention to the weather. If it hasn’t been consistently cold or if there has been a lot of wind, you can’t guarantee there will be solid ice to head out on.
For more safety tips, visit Michigan.gov/IceSafety.
Northwest Lower Peninsula
Most of the rivers were starting to see some fresh steelhead move in. The Big Manistee, Muskegon and Pere Marquette rivers all had good reports.
Crystal Lake, Benzie County: There were decent catches of yellow perch around the major points. Some smelt were starting to show up.
Green Lake: There were good catches of smelt and lake trout on the north end of the lake.
South Lake Leelanau: Anglers were catching decent numbers of walleye, mostly smaller fish.
North Lake Leelanau: Lake trout were caught at the north end and walleye were caught along the west side.
Portage Lake: Some keeper perch and pike were caught in 8 to 10 feet of water, mainly in the east side of the lake.
Houghton Lake: Anglers were reporting good catches of black crappie.
Hamlin Lake: Anglers were reporting good catches of black crappie.
Higgins Lake: There were good reports of smelt, perch (good numbers but some sorting for keepers) and lake trout.
Lake Cadillac: Anglers were having decent catches of yellow perch.
Northeast Lower Peninsula
Tawas: Some perch were caught in 12 to 120 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. Pike anglers were beginning to see some pike but not having any luck. There were also reports of anglers seeing smaller walleye and some lake trout.
Au Gres: Some perch and walleye were caught in the river off jigs tipped with minnows. There were a few whitefish and walleye caught just north of the break wall in 10 to 12 feet off spoons tipped with minnows and plastics.
Pine River: Anglers should use caution as the ice conditions continue to change. There were reports of quads and snowmobiles falling through the pressure cracks. There was a large pressure crack at Palmer Rd. There were some perch caught in 5 to 15 feet off jigs tipped with minnows and beaded jack hooks. Several pike were caught or speared in the same depths.
Eagle Bay Marina: There were some good catches of crappies and bluegills in 2 to 4 feet of water off jigs tipped with plastic, wax worms and minnows.
Southeast Lower PeninsulaAnglers on inland lakes were catching pike and bass on tip-ups with shiners. They were also jigging on several area lakes. Many lakes were still producing nice panfish catches. Anglers targeting panfish should vary their presentations by using smaller or larger lures and different baits, vary their depth, along with jigging or dead sticking to find what the fish want to bite. Anglers should use caution as temperatures begin to fluctuate.
Lake Erie: Reports of ice conditions have varied, and anglers should be cautious for the remainder of the ice season. The Metropark in Rockwood produced a bag limit of jumbo perch on one of the last few days where safe ice was present. The ice has completely disappeared near the Fermi power plant.
Lake St. Clair: The yellow perch action was still good in Anchor Bay. The Barracks near Selfridge seemed to produce good numbers of perch for several anglers.
Clinton River: Steelhead and brown trout were caught from shore on the open water.
Saginaw Bay: At Finn Road, about a half mile from the Spark Plug, anglers were catching walleye in 20 feet off water. At Vanderbilt Park, anglers were catching walleye and yellow perch in 8 to 10 feet of water and at Bay City Park, angers were catching walleye in 15 to 17 feet of water. On the east side of the bay, from Sebewaing to Caseville, fishing was slow with only a few anglers out. A few yellow perch were caught in Wildfowl Bay with most fish being small. Anglers need to use caution as there are a few bad spots out from Geiger Road and in Wildfowl Bay.
Saginaw River: There was open water at the confluence at Wickes Park but too much shore ice for boat fishing. Downstream at First Street, a few anglers ventured out on the ice with no success, and they reported that the current was fast and the water was dirty. Most anglers were staying off the river as there was open water around some of the bridges and the fast current didn’t help the ice conditions.Little Bay de Noc: Areas of heavy fishing pressure were between the first and center reef, out in front of Gladstone fishing pier and areas out of the Ford River. Saunders Point produced mostly undersized fish. Smaller numbers of anglers were fishing by the Escanaba River, although most reported very little success. Walleye anglers were fishing out in front of the Gladstone fishing pier and had some success harvesting some nice walleye. Fishing out of the Ford River had been slow but some respectably sized walleye were caught. Anglers reported marking multiple schools of fish throughout the day but struggled to get commitment. Perch angling reports had been mixed. Those that ventured into deeper parts of the bay reported limited numbers, but the perch size had been very respectable.
