TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City Area Public Schools student who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month can return to school and resume all school-related activities.
But information about how many cases have been detected within TCAPS has not been released to the public.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said Grand Traverse County Health Department officials provide letters to the district informing administrators when a COVID-positive student or staff member is released from either isolation or quarantine and is then cleared to come back.
TCAPS released information last week that a Traverse City West Senior High School student-athlete tested positive for the virus.
VanWagoner said the district has received letters from the health department clearing all of the positive COVID cases in the district for return. He declined to say how many such letters TCAPS has received nor did he say how many positive cases TCAPS has had in the first two-plus weeks of school.
VanWagoner did offer that, as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the district had no active cases.
“We are not letting anybody come back to school — any student, any employee — unless we get a letter directing us that that person is allowed to be back in our system,” VanWagoner said.
Wendy Hirschenberger, the health officer for the GTC Health Department, said a letter is not normally required when a member of the general public is released from isolation or quarantine. The health department will release a letter to parents of a COVID-positive student, and parents can give verbal permission over the phone for that letter to be provided to the school district.
Hirschenberger could not confirm if the health department provided TCAPS with a letter clearing the particular West student-athlete.
“I’m not the one who issues the letters,” she said, adding that it is likely TCAPS received the letter based on the process health department officials follow to clear a COVID-positive person.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the department’s on-the-ground investigation determine if a person is released or not. The portion of the MI Safe Start plan relating to youth sports also states no sick individuals can participate in athletics until the CDC criteria are met.
The guidelines state that the person must be 10 days removed from when COVID-19 symptoms first appeared and has gone 24 hours without a fever and without using any fever-reducing medications. The other COVID-19 symptoms must also be improving, Hirschenberger said.
A negative viral test is not required, but a healthcare provider can recommend testing and then inform the person if they are cleared to be around others.
TC West Athletic Director Jason Carmien said the district followed the guidance of the health department and then received a letter that the student in question was cleared for “unrestricted return to public activity.”
“I don’t have an opinion. I can’t afford to,” he said. “When the Grand Traverse health department says this student is cleared — that’s what we go with.”
Although TC West athletes competing in fall sports and their families were informed of the positive test, the district did not inform them nor the community at large that the player had been medically cleared to return.
Carmien said he understands this is a matter of an individual’s right to privacy versus the public’s right to know about a health and safety matter. But neither he nor the district will release the name of the student-athlete or the sport he or she plays.
“I’ve never navigated this before,” Carmien said. “I’m being very cognizant of privacy rights for families. I’m trying to stay so far within those boundaries — maybe even too far — to protect those rights. But I’m going to err on ‘too far,’ right now.”
VanWagoner said the district is working with legal counsel to determine what information can and cannot be released about COVID-positive cases in TCAPS and how to notify the public about both a positive case and a recovered case.
VanWagoner said the information and guidance he receives changes every day.
“We didn’t even know we were going to get a letter from the health department until we got it,” he said. “I wasn’t even sure the protocol was that I — as the superintendent of the district — would get notified until I clarified that with the health department of few days ago.”
Information about COVID-19 outbreaks in schools is released by the state at 3 p.m. every Monday.
